Mngqithi not happy with toothless attack after Stellies defeat

‘I think the performance was better today but we were not clinical enough and ended up not finding shots on target even in moments where we were already in the last line,’ Mngqithi said.

Manqoba Mngqithi, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 Semi Final match between Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Mangoba Mngqithi has bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting urge in the MTN8 Cup semifinal defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. The Brazilians looked out of sorts over the two-legged contest and Stellies outthought them in every department.

Lehlohonolo Mojela scored the only goal of the match early in the second half to send Stellies into their second cup final in two seasons. The 2023 Carling Knockout champions won the game 2-0 on aggregate after Fawaaz Basadien handed them the victory by the same margin in midweek.

ALSO READ: Stellies stun Sundowns again to book place in MTN8 final

“I think the performance was better today but we were not clinical enough and ended up not finding shots on target even in moments where we were already in the last line and Aubrey Modiba was a bit unlucky on two occasions,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV in a mandatory post-match interview.

“We were stronger in the second half but even there, we didn’t create clear-cut chances. Credit must be given to them and I think they played very well. They were a bit hungrier … than us.”

Masandwana hit the woodwork twice in the second half but it was too little too late. Mngqithi was also not happy with their decision-making and seemed to question the attitude of some of his big players who failed to produce over both legs.

“Their low block helped them …. I think our rest defense was much better today. I don’t think we were incisive enough in our decision-making. We didn’t give much in our final third but I still believe the performance was better than the first leg,” Mngqithi concluded.

ALSO READ: Pirates stroll past City into MTN8 final

“What makes me unhappy is that the team that we have been preparing with throughout pre-season and the team that did well throughout is not clicking to the level that one expects. It’s unfortunate but it’s the truth and we are struggling with most of our key players.”