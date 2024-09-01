Gauteng’s food poisoning crisis: 207 cases and 10 child fatalities since February

The cases have been recorded in townships, informal settlements and hostel (TISH) communities.

Gauteng has recorded 207 cases of food poisoning affecting children since February. Ten of these cases have resulted in death.

The Gauteng Department of Health raised an alarm on Sunday about the increase in food poisoning cases.

The department has called on parents and guardians to exercise caution to ensure the safety of their children.

Latest cases

In the latest incidents, two Tshwane siblings died after presenting with food poisoning symptoms at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital on Thursday.

The two boys, aged four and six, passed away after suffering from a suspected foodborne illness.

They had earlier shared a common meal (pap and soup) at home, said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

The four-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His brother, the six-year-old, was unresponsive, foaming at the mouth and nostrils. He was eventually declared dead.

In a similar incident on Thursday, three children aged three, five, and six from Vosloorus were brought to Jabulani Dumane CHC, presenting with symptoms of vomiting and body weakness.

Two of the children, the three-year-old and five-year-old, who were neighbours, died on arrival, while the six-year-old was resuscitated and taken to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital for further medical care. He remains in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 28-year-old man, the uncle of the three-year-old and six-year-old, had shared potato chips with the three children.

He was later admitted to Thelle Mogoerane with symptoms of food poisoning. He was discharged on Friday morning after observation.

Food poisoning cases in Gauteng

Gauteng has recorded 207 food poisoning cases affecting children and 10 fatalities since February.

The Ekurhuleni district recorded 119 cases with four deaths, followed by Johannesburg with 40 cases. Tshwane had 31 cases with four deaths, while West Rand district had 14 cases, and Sedibeng district had three cases and three deaths.

The department said it was working closely with stakeholders, including the department of education, to heighten awareness sessions in the affected areas and schools.

“These sessions focus on the importance of hand hygiene, proper food handling and preparation, water hygiene, clean environments, sanitation, food expiry dates amongst other topics,” said Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“The Department is deeply concerned with the rising incidents of the deaths of children related to foodborne illnesses.”

She further called on parents and guardians to educate their children to be careful about what they consume.

“The whole of society needs to play an active role in this area including discouraging illegal dumping as this also poses a threat to human health, leading to various diseases and illnesses.”

Meanwhile, environmental health teams working with local municipalities continue to conduct inspections in communities, encouraging small business operators to apply for compliance certificates and ensure they have proper zoning certificates.

Non-compliant vendors identified during the inspections are issued fines and prohibition notices. Some are closed by the local authorities.

Food safety inspections

The South African Institute of Environmental Health (SAIEH) and the City of Tshwane have previously warned the public against unsanctioned food safety inspections.

Although the SAIEH noted the concerns of the public and questions about the visibility of environmental health practitioners, it cautioned them against illegally raiding spaza shops.

“The public needs to be protected from exposure to harm and health risks, that can be achieved by only qualified and registered environmental health practitioners that are employed as heads of departments, managers or supervisors and provide comprehensive Municipal Health Services / Port Health Services / Environmental Health Services all over the country to safeguard the health and safety of the communities, including providing law enforcement,” said the SAIEH.

“I would like to reiterate that compliance with health regulations when it comes to food safety is critically important and is for the protection of the public. EHPs, as public officials, should be allowed to undertake their inspections without interference,” said Tshwane Health MMC Rina Marx.

