Two Lotto millionaires made from Wednesday night’s draw

Two Lotto players became instant millionaires after Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

In the Lotto results from Wednesday night’s draw, two lucky players became instant millionaires after matching six correct numbers.

The two walked away with R5, 310,470.50. Another player who matched five correct numbers plus the bonus ball bagged R79 214.50.

No millionaires were made in the Lotto Plus 1 draw; however, 30 020 players managed to get three correct numbers, which earned them R25.

Lotto Plus 2 followed suit with no millionaires and the highest number of players, 28 216, managing to get 3 correct numbers and thus walking away with R25.

In case you have not yet checked your ticket, here are the results in numerical order:

Lotto – 03, 09, 23, 41, 42, 48. Bonus ball: 39

– 03, 09, 23, 41, 42, 48. Bonus ball: 39 Lotto Plus 1 – 07, 08, 16, 40, 42, 49. Bonus ball: 03

– 07, 08, 16, 40, 42, 49. Bonus ball: 03 Lotto Plus 2 – 09, 10, 16, 26, 31, 38. Bonus ball: 07

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any error in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks containing a reference number and instructions on what documents to take when visiting Ithuba National Lottery.

Winners of less than R250 000 or less who used a banking app to play can expect the money to be deposited directly into their account if they had used a banking app to play.

If you win more than R250 000, you will be referred to the lottery operator for a pay-out.

Winners above R50 000 get free financial and trauma counselling with winnings tax-free.

How much does it cost to play the Lotto?

Entries cost R5 per board, including value-added tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Selected banking apps can also be used to play. Terms and conditions apply.

When is the next draw?

The next draw will be on Saturday, 15 February 2025, at 20:56 Central African Time (CAT).

Here are the estimated jackpots:

Lotto: R3 million

Lotto Plus 1: R4 million

Lotto Plus: R3 million

Players must be 18 years or older.