Groblersdal weather: High humidity and rain expected

Temperatures will reach as high as 34°C this week, with very high chances of rain and very humid days. Luckily for the school children, the rain is expected to clear up by next week when the schools start.

Groblersdal was greeted with lovely rainy weather this morning (Monday), although a stray evening thunderstorm might be expected this evening. The maximum temperatures will reach a very cool 24°C and a minimum of 17°C. With or without the rain, the rest of the day promises to be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will turn a bit more sunny and warm with clear skies expected. There’s a 25% chance of rain and the maximum temperature will reach 31°C with a minimum of 18°C.

Temperatures will reach a very hot maximum of 34°C on Wednesday. The day will be mostly sunny and hot with a thunderstorm expected in spots during the afternoon. There is also a possible danger of dehydration and heatstroke while doing strenuous activities. With a possible 55% chance of rain, the temperatures might drop by the evening to a minimum of 18°C.

On Thursday, there will be a 55% chance of rain. The day will have variable clouds, and a thunderstorm is expected in parts of the area. Luckily, the maximum temperature will be lower than on Wednesday, with 31°C expected. The rest of the night will be mostly clear, and temperatures will drop to 20°C.

With a 90% chance of rain on Friday, there is no doubt that a couple of thunderstorms are expected in the area. Most of the day will be very humid, with a maximum temperature reaching 31°C. Thunderstorms are expected late in the day with another evening thunderstorm in a couple of spots; otherwise, the rest of the night will turn clear and humid.

Saturday will be humid with more clouds than sun. Morning rain showers are expected in the morning with a 69% chance of rain. A couple of showers and a thunderstorm are expected during the afternoon, with an overcast evening and a couple of evening thundershowers followed by rain late in the evening. The maximum temperatures for the day will reach 30°C and drop to a minimum of 19°C.

Partly sunny and humid weather is expected on Sunday with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later in the day. There’s a 74% change of rain, and another couple of thunderstorms are expected in the evening.

A very humid Monday wis expected with variable cloudiness. There’s a 68% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening, with mainly clear weather expected during the late evening. Maximum temperatures will reach 29°C and a minimum of 20°C.

