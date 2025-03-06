National Extreme Festival gearing up for action at Killarney

Opening salvo of the 2025 circuit racing series will consist of six separate racing disciplines on both two and four wheels.

Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla) should be a front runner in Saturday’s Touring Car races at Killarney. Photograph: David Ledbitter.

The National Extreme Festival, presented by Coca-Cola, will kick its 2025 activities off at the Western Cape Killarney circuit in Cape Town this weekend, with a full programme to cater for six separate racing disciplines on four and two wheels.

Touring Cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for South African Touring Cars, with six drivers to face the starter.

Top contenders must include Andrew Schofield (FlySafair BMW 128ti), Michael van Rooyen (SVR Steelworks Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Anthony Pretorius (BMW 128ti).

Able and willing to spoil their day will be Mandla Mdakane (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) and newcomer Jagger Robertson (Investchem Volkswagen Golf GTI).

SupaCup

Reigning champion Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) will head up the SupaCup category, challenged by drivers like Charl Visser (Charl Engineering Volkswagen SupaPolo), Dawie van der Merwe (Toyota Gazoo Racing Starlet SupaCup) and Jason Loosemore (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo).

Reigning champion Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) should be the man to beat in the SupaCup category. Photograph: David Ledbitter.

Others who could provide surprises will be Andre’ Bezuidenhout (Perfect Circle Volkswagen SupaPolo), Karah Hill (Kalex Volkswagen SupaPolo), Tate Bishop (Angri Volkswagen SupaPolo), Dean Venter (Platinum Mile Volkswagen SupaPolo) and David Franco (Graphix Supply Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Polo Cup

Heading up a 22-strong Astron Energy Polo Cup field will be veterans Wayne Masters (Performance Masters), Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum) and Charl Smalberger (Sabertek).

Veteran Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum) could be a front runner in the Astron Energy Polo Cup events. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

They will come under attack from people like Gavin Ross (Norbrake), Peter-Luigi Muzzulini (FSS), Tyler Robinson (AF Fans), Hannes Scheepers (Dainfern Dental), Derek Smalberger (Sabertek), Mike Barbaglia (Pabar) and Bjorn Bertholdt (Volkswagen Motorsport).

Supercars

Charl Arangies (Stradale Porsche 911 GT3 R) will be an interesting newcomer in the Dunlop Extreme Supercar races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

The Dunlop Extreme Supercars should set the event’s quickest lap times, with top contenders to include Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 GT2 RS), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Bradley Liebenberg (Audi R8 LMS), Charl Arangies (Stradale Porsche 911 GT3 R) and Kris Budnik (Dodge Viper).

Two-wheels

Topping the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup entry list will be multiple Superbike champion Clinton Seller (King Price), Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks), Hein McMahon (K9 Law) and Jason Lamb (Tyre Mart EL).

Other contenders should include Sifiso Themba (Wakahina), Johan le Roux, James Barson (Steel Monkey ZX10), David Veringa (Kawasaki ZX10) and Pieter Delport (Carlin Learning ZX10).

Toyota GR Cup

The Gazoo Racing Cup category will again be contested over three classes, with select dealers taking part in last year’s GR Corolla and GR Academy drivers in the GR86.

Until the arrival of the new GR Yaris’ at the second round in Kyalami, the all-rookie media line-up will contest the season opener in the existing GR Yaris.

They include Lawrence Minnie (AutoTrader), Kyle Kock (Car Magazine), Phuti Mpyane (TimesLive), Nabil Abdool (SuperSport), Willem van de Putte (Independent) and The Citizen’s own Charl Bosch.

Volkswagen Rookie Cup

The Volkswagen Rookie Cup will see eight youngster in identical Polo Vivo GT models do battle.

Drivers to watch should include Berlin Robinson, Christopher Tait, Josh Moore, Uzair Khan and Mauro da Luz.

Times

The Killarney gates will be open from 06h00 on Saturday, with admission to cost R150 at the gate or R115 via Web Ticket.

Under 16’s will pay R50 each or R40 via Web Ticket, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and spectators can visit the pits on foot. For more information call the Killarney circuit office at 021 557 1639.

