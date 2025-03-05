Volvo unwraps ES90 as dramatic new first-ever EV sedan

Incorporating LiDAR and the latest Nvidia core, the ES90 has a range of up to 700 km and an available 300 km after 10 minutes charging.

ES90 incorporates styling from the EX30 and EX90, but also earlier models such as the S40. Image: Volvo

Teased towards the end of last month, Volvo has officially taken the wraps off of the ES90 as not only its latest electric vehicle, but first battery-powered sedan ever made.

The EV alternative to the S90 that will remain in production and undergo a series of changes updates within the coming months, the coupe-styled ES90 becomes the second model after the EX90 to make use of the second generation Scalable Production Architecture (SPA2) platform, albeit with radical new tech and improved charging.

Billed as the most technology advanced Volvo made, the ES90 incorporates styling from its EX90 and EX30 sibling, but as indicated, with a fastback-inspired roof and short rear overhang reminiscent of the last generation S40 and from some angles, the current S60.

Resplendent with the latest Iron Mark sealed grille and Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, the rear facia gets a unique C-shaped light arrangement, with the daytime running LED positioned on the outer surround of the rear window.

Dimensionally, Volvo only confirmed a 3.1 m long wheelbase, as well as a 424-litre boot that expands to 733-litres with the split rear back folded down. An additional 22-litres has meanwhile been obtained underneath the bonnet.

In another first for a Volvo sedan, the ES90 offers-up four alloy designs in sizes ranging from a standard 20-inches to an optional 22-inches.

Described as a “software-defined” product in addition to being part of what the Chinese-owned Swedish brand calls a Superset product that also applies to the EX90, the ES90’s tech sheet comprises Nvidia’s latest Drive AGX Orn core and LiDAR system as on its SUV sibling.

Equipped with the latest Google Android software and an artificial intelligence-centred Head-Up Display projected onto the windscreen, the ES90 also sports in-car 5G and a series of new safety systems Volvo didn’t go into exact detail of.

Adopting the same minimalist interior design as the EX30 and EX90, the majority of functions reside inside the new 14.5-inch infotainment system all models will come as standard with, together with quad-zone climate control plus a nine-inch freestanding instrument cluster.

Likely to be model depended, specification items comprise a surround-view camera system, ambient lighting and a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atoms technology as well as a setting said to replicate the acoustics and sound of the famous Abbey Road Studios.

Joining the EX90 as the latest Volvo to ride on an 800-volt platform, the ES90 offers-up more than its sibling due to its larger, reported, 106-kWh battery pack.

At entry-point though, the single-motor derivative makes use of a 92-kWh battery that develops 245 kW and allows for a range of 644 km.

In Twin Motor guise, thereby making it all-wheel-drive as a result of the secondary electric unit on the front axle, output increases to 330 kW and the overall range to exactly 700 km.

Carrying the Twin Motor Performance moniker as per it featuring the larger battery, the flagship ES90 produces 500 kW and reportedly, travel the same 700 km before requiring a visit to the plug.

South Africa not yet approved

Already available in key European markets with pricing in the United Kingdom from £69 650, the ES90 will go on-sale in exports markets in 2026, these being China and the United States.

For moment though, South African-market availability remains unknown despite the launch of the EX90 having already been penned-in for later this month.

Additional information from carscoops.com.

