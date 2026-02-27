Entry-level, petrol BMW X3 out to silence its pro-diesel critics

Newly added petrol-fuelled X3 keen to show that diesel isn't always everything.

In South Africa, the market for premium compact SUV has traditionally been a diesel affair, with petrol often limited to entry-level, performance or hybrid variants.

Big Three’s petrol focus

Excluding the Lexus and Volvo, the “must-have” German Big Three, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz all field petrol versions of the Q5, X3 and GLC, with varying degrees of buyer uptake.

ALSO READ: Why M50 is now the most M car money can buy in BMW X3 stable

For the Ingolstadt, the TFSI versions have, seemingly, proven popular in recent years than the TDIs most likely because of price.

Over at Munich, the majority of X3s have the 20d badge at the base of their doors. The same applies to the Mercedes-Benz GLC, whose tailgate more commonly displays the 220d or 300d nomenclatures.

As with the new 1 and 2 Series, the “i” which always denoted fuel injection, has been dropped entirely. Picture: Charl Bosch

Petrol options are, however, not absent from the former or the three-pointed star. In the case of the GLC, the previous 250 variant made way for the 200 earlier this month.

Introduced last year, the petrol version of the locally-made X3 displays the 20 lettering minus the “i” suffix as on the new 1 and 2 Series.

Diesel swapped

An alternative to the 20d, the arrival of the X3 20 or the weeklong stay promised something different.

Aside for its engine, the 20 goes without the xDrive all-wheel wheel system as power now goes to the rear wheels only.

Moreover, it recieves a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds eight kilowatts and 25 Nm for short spells.

Welcome Pure Design

Unlike the hugely popular M Sport package that has been the mainstay of 20d, the test unit arrived in what BMW calls Pure Design spec.

This places it between the unbadged base model and the M Sport in the petrol X3 line-up as being inclusive of certain specification items either optional or omitted on the former.

More crucially, it also comes with a price credit of R43 657 at R1 114 760 over the cheapest 20d, and a R98 657 saving compared to the xDrive 20d M Sport.

Missing M?

The only Pure Design variant in the Rosslyn-built X3 range, the 20’s appearance can be described as missing something without the M Sport touches.

Sans the M trim pieces and alloy wheels, the Pure Design loses some of the aggression associated with the former, yet is still looks appealing, even in the brown exterior of the test unit.

Pure Design means no sporty M touches and chrome exterior detailing. Picture: Charl Bosch

Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels, the Pure Design gets satin silver front and rear skidplates, the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille surround, LED headlights and the active shutters for the grille itself.

At the rear, BMW has added an electronically retractable tow bar as standard, which folds underneath the bumper when not in use.

Pure Design rides on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. Picture: Charl Bosch

While a lot continues to be said about the internally named G45 X3’s overall design, it still presents striking and eye-catching.

Admittedly, though. it also stands to reason that the allure of everything M Sport will still see buyers eventually fork out extra for the added aesthetic.

Inside

Opening the door reveals the X3’s other point of contempt in its futuristic interior.

Derived from the 7 Series, the overall design adheres to the minimalistic principle as all of the various functions are located within the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system.

Interior is futuristic and minimalistic, but certain aspects, such as adjusting the air speed rather than the vents for thew climate control, are annoying. Picture: Charl Bosch

Flanking the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which makes up the so-called Curved Display, the system will require familiarisation at first, yet is still devoid of over excessive sub-menus.

Instead, each function is activated by a separate icon clustered under three menus related to the vehicle itself and entertainment.

The 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system looks inherently complicated, but becomes easy to use with familiarisation. Picture: Charl Bosch

Although likely to be seen as cluttered, the setup works well and can be accessed either via the screen or the rotary controller on the centre console.

First seen on the X1, the centre console itself comes with a cradle housing a pair of type-C USB ports and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Centre console comes with touch-sensitive-look buttons, the rotary iDrive controller and a toggle switch for the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. Picture: Charl Bosch

Additionally, BMW has retained the touch-sensitive-like shortcut buttons on the console, flanked by a physical volume scroller for the sound system, the iDrive dial and the toggle switch for the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Perfect and not no perfect

While a welcome ergonomic shift from recent product lacking any form of traditional switchgear, the layout isn’t entirely perfect.

In typical BMW fashion, built quality and fit-and-finish leaves little to be desired, however, the positioning of the air vents are two low and the air delivery itself poor at fan speeds below ‘4’.

What’s more, the vents cannot manually adjusted and instead are depended to the air flow speed.

Front seats are snug and will require side bolstering adjustments for wider girthed drivers. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the same time, the steering wheel comes with touch-sensitive buttons and a scroller wheel, which both lacked the intuitiveness of normal buttons.

As part of the Pure Design, imitation Veganza leather come standard in either black or the less than eye-appealing brown as in our tester.

Not stopping there, the panoramic roof, electric front seats and ambient lighting are all standard, together with the superb Harman Kardon sound system.

Win for practicality

Where the X3 continues to win back ground is practicality. Apart from the front being spacious, those in the rear will have no qualms about a lack of head or legroom.

Boot space is a claimed 570-litres with the rear seats in use. Picture: Charl Bosch

Opening the electric tailgate reveals a capacious boot capable of taking 570-litres or 1 700-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Unsurprisingly comfort is high, however, the front seats could proof to be snug or a tight fit for drivers of a girthier demeanour.

Electrified petrol

The caveat of the X3 rests up front where the electrified 2.0-litre turbo-petrol outputs 140kW/310Nm without the hybrid system factored in.

Paired to the mentioned eight-speed ‘box made by ZF, the engine exhibits no lag from the get-go thanks to the electrical system, but runs of puff quickly after an initial willing and strong pull.

Its main drawing card is refinement and being quiet no matter whether being in Comfort or Sport modes.

Admittedly, it felt mor eager in its sportiest setting and all the while matched to a transmission that goes about its business in a slick and unobtrusive manner, whether using the paddle shifters or left in Drive.

On the move

More impressive is the level of steering feel described as almost bang-on for a vehicle of this type i.e. not overly heavy but not “lacking-in-feel-light”.

Those seated at the rear are unlikely to complain about a lack of head or legroom. Picture: Charl Bosch

Despite the absence of the M touches, the suspension still ventures on the firm side. However, imperfections are well masked and the ride itself not jarring or unpleasant.

Fuel consumption

Tipping the scales at 1 765 kg, and with less power and torque than the 20d, the 20’s fuel consumption was always going to be heavier than the mid six litres per 100 km Road Test Editor Mark Jones achieved last year.

However, an eventual best of 7.4 L/100 km after 340 km in mixed conditions proved largely impressive, especially it had bettered BMW’s claim by a scant 0.1 L/100 km.

Conclusion

A vital model for BMW both locally and in terms of exports, the X3’s all around completeness despite some niggles still makes a tough package to beat.

However, while the Pure Design is a step in the right direction in terms of broadening the X3’s appeal, the reality is that the majority buyers are likely to overlook it and part with the almost R100 000 premium required for the xDrive 20d M Sport.

However, for those not in favour of diesel or unable to stretch to the plug-in hybrid 30e, never mind the M50, the X3 20 still justifies as, arguably, the segment yardstick.

NOW READ: Frugal and fast BMW X3 20d proves that diesel is not dead yet