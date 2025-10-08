At R1.1m, 222kW Amarok becomes VW’s fastest bakkie in Mzansi

Claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.6 seconds makes it faster than Toyota Hilux GR-S and Ford Ranger Wildtrak.

A mere month after Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) showed off their most potent Amarok to date, the 222kW PanAmericana, they have released local pricing at R1 099 000. This puts this slightly leftfield, petrol bakkie right up against the Toyota R999 000 GR-S Hilux and R1 087 000 Ford Ranger Wildtrak.

Using a 222kW/452 Nm, Ford Mustang and Ford Focus ST sourced, EcoBoost 2.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor, coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this VW Amarok PanAmericana joins Ford’s Ranger Raptor as the only mainstream petrol-powered double cab in the country.

Faster than GR-S and Wildtrak

Although not a Ranger Raptor rival in performance terms due to the Ford producing a full 292kW of power and 583Nm of torque. VWSA claim a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of just 7.6 seconds. And an electronically limited top speed of 180km/h. Which in anybody’s books is brisk. And quick enough to comfortably see off the 165kW/550Nm Hilux GR-S and 184kW/600Nm Ranger Wildtrak in a straight-line battle.

Where the tables will turn is in the race to the petrol pumps. The claimed fuel consumption for the 222kW VW Amarok PanAmericana is said to be 9.9 litres per 100km. Real world figures from overseas tests show a number in the 12s. So, as to be expected, the turbodiesel Toyota Hilux GR-S and Ford Ranger Wildtrak will return better figures.

For the VW diehard fans, where does this put the 222kW Amarok PanAmericana in terms of the pricing of the bakkie’s direct inhouse siblings? The 154kW/500Nm, 2.0-litre BiTDI Amarok comes in a fraction cheaper at R1 094 500, while the 184kW/600Nm, 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel Amarok PanAmericana is more expensive at R1 190 900. The equally powered Amarok Aventura double cab even further out at R1 252 200.

222kW Amarok comes with plenty of spec

PanAmericana spec means that the 222kW Amarok PanAmericana includes the likes of LED matrix headlights; 18-inch alloy wheels shod in all-terrain tyres, a styling bar, and power roller shutter for the load bed.

On the inside, you will have a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto screen mirroring, full digital instrumentation, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and 10-way electric adjustment for the driver and front passenger seats. As well as a 360-degree surround-view camera array and several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring.