Volkswagen Taigo full spec confirmed ahead of 2 June debut

Charl Bosch

The official launch penned-in for 2 June, Volkswagen South Africa has divulged specification details of the eagerly awaited Tiago that will fill the position between the T-Cross and T-Roc.

Although partially detailed in December last year, the twin of the South American Nivus, whose production takes place in Pamplona, Spain rather than at the São Bernardo do Campo plant in Brazil, will have a choice of three trim levels and not the two previously reported.

Starting the range off, the entry-level Taigo Life comes as standard with the 6.5-inch Composition Colour infotainment system with App-Connect, the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, LED headlights and daytime running diodes, 16-inch Belmopan alloy wheels as well as the following:

front armrest

electrically folding and heated mirrors

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

fabric seats

Lave Stone decorative inserts

Available from the expansive options list are 17-inch Bangalore alloy wheels, the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, a tow bar, the eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system, keyless entry, heated front seats and a wireless smartphone charger.

In addition, the 9.2-inch Discover Media infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation and voice control can be specified, along with two bundled packages:

Comfort : keyless entry, reverse camera and park assist

: keyless entry, reverse camera and park assist Driver Assistance: lane assist, side assist and park assist

New to South Africa, the step-up Style receives chrome exterior detailing, a faux diffuser and anodised silver roof rails, as well as:

17-inch Aberdeen alloy wheels

front and rear parking sensors

Matrix I.Q. LED headlights with Dynamic Light Assist

interior ambient lighting

eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system

Deep Iron Grey inserts

Aside from the items mentioned on the Life, optional features for the Style are 17-inch Tokio or 18-inch Fuchal wheels, a six-speaker Beats sound system, the panoramic sunroof and the I.Q. Drive Travel Assist Package, which comprises Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Completing the range is the Taigo R-Line, which comes equipped with the model-specific bumpers and extended door sills, gloss black detailing on the diffuser and chrome-tipped exhaust outlets.

Despite the coupe exterior, the Taigo’s boot can accommodate 440-litres of luggage. Note: UK-spec model pictured.

Mounted on 17-inch Valencia alloy wheels, the R-Line receives the Matrix I.Q. lights as standard, as well as dark anodised interior inserts, alloy pedals, Karoso fabric seats and a black roof liner.

As with R-Line versions of the Tiguan, Touareg and Polo, a black styling package can be had as an option, which sees a gloss black finish being applied to the mirror caps, grille, and exhaust outlets and around the windows. Black 18-inch Misano alloys round the package off.

Aside from silver 18-inch Misano wheels, the R-Line’s array of options is identical to that of the Style.

As is known by now, the Tiago rides on the same MQB A0 platform as the Polo, T-Cross, Nivus, Seat Ibiza, Skoda Fabia and Audi A1, with South African input coming in the shape of the dashboard sourced from the Uitenhage Plant, now Kariega, for all right-hand-drive market models.

Digital instrument cluster is standard across the range with a choice of three infotainment systems being available. Note: UK-spec model pictured.

Its measurements are officially rated at 4 266 mm in overall length with its wheelbase spanning 2 566 mm, the Tiago measures 1 757 mm wide and stands 1 515 mm tall with its bootable to swallow 440-litres of luggage. Claimed ground clearance is 137 mm.

Up front, a solitary drivetrain is offered; the 1.0 TSI, whose 85kW/200Nm is delivered to the front wheels via the seven-speed DSG. Unlike the European Taigo, South African models won’t get a manual gearbox. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.4 L/100 km.

A total of eight colours are offered; Pure White, Ascot Grey, Reflex Silver Metallic, Deep Black Pearl, Smokey Grey Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic, Kings Red Metallic and Visual Green Metallic. Bar the Deep Black Pearl, all the other colours can optionally be contrasted by a black roof for a two-tone finish.

Standard across the Tiago range is a three-year/120 000 km warranty and a three-year/45 000 km service plan. Pricing, though unknown at present, is anticipated to start at around R350 000.