Polo goes EV as wraps finally come all-new Volkswagen ID. Polo

First ever electric Polo will not be coming to South Africa as a result of combustion engine Polo production stretching past 2030.

Teased sporadically since the beginning of the year, Volkswagen has officially removed the wraps from, for now, its most affordable electric vehicle, the all-new ID. Polo.

Most affordable EV for now

Its name confirmed last year, the long awaited production version of the ID.2all concept becomes the first EV to wear the Polo name in its 50-year history.

Priced from €24 995 in Germany, which equates to R490 676 when directly converted and without taxes, the ID. Polo will initially be sold alongside the combustion engine model instead of replacing it.

Dimensions

Set to be joined by a GTI version next year, the ID. Polo rides on the dedicated MEB+ platform, reclassified as MEB+ for entry-level products.

Incorporating an aesthetic Volkswagen Head of Design Andreas Mindt calls “Pure Positive”, the five-door only ID. Polo measures 4 053mm long, 1 816mm wide and 1 530mm tall.

ID. Polo will only be offered as a five-door. Picture: Volkswagen

Riding on a 2 600mm long wheelbase, boot space increases by a claimed 25% over the combustion Polo from 351 to 441 litres.

With the rear seats folded, space is improved further from 1 125 litres to 1 240 litres. Not specified was a storage area underneath the bonnet.

Inside

It’s styling said to draw inspiration from the original Golf as well, the ID. Polo’s interior is another throwback albeit with a digital touch.

As standard, all variants are equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment system and physical buttons for the climate control and hazard lights underneath the central air vents.

Interior sees the return of physical switchgear. Picture: Volkswagen

At the same time, the new steering wheel eschews the extensively criticised touch-sensitive pads for physical buttons as well.

The Mk I Golf’s influence continues in a new display option which sees the instrument cluster adopting the same design and layout of original when selected.

Unlike the combustion Polo, the ID. Polo is equipped solely with the twist-turn steering column-mounted stalk for the transmission.

Spec

In Germany, three trim levels are offered; Trend, Life and Style, with features comprising LED or the optional Matrix I.Q. headlights, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Depending on the trim level further is the inclusion of:

imitation leather upholstery;

multi-function steering wheel;

illuminated grille and Volkswagen logo;

massaging front seats;

panoramic sunroof;

heated steering wheel;

up to 19-inch alloy wheels;

ambient lighting;

10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

On the safety and driver assistance side, features, both standard and optional, comprise:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

reverse camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Travel Assist;

Lane Assist;

Park Assist;

Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power options

Sticking to the front-engine, front-wheel drive layout of the normal Polo, the ID. Polo’s choice of powerunits span two battery pack options, each with two outputs.

Initially, buyers will only have access to the bigger 52kWh battery that produces 155kW, three kilowatts more than the European-spec combustion engine Polo GTI.

ID. Polo GTI will debut in 2027 as first all-electric GTI model. Picture: Volkswagen

Volkswagen claims a 454km range and DC charging up to 105kW, which will require a waiting time of 24 minutes from 10-80%. The same battery will also power the GTI, but with output raised to 166kW.

Debuting later will be the smaller 37kWh battery, with outputs of 85kW and 99kW. Both will have a claimed range of 329km and require a 23 minute from 10-80%.

Not for SA

Now available in its home market, the ID. Polo has, unsurprisingly, not been confirmed for South Africa where production of the standard Polo will continue well beyond 2030.

A secondary mid-life facelift will, however, arrive later this year.