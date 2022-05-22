BMW set to implement tweaks to selective models from July

Charl Bosch

Capping off what has been a busy month so far, BMW has afforded a series of specification tweaks to some of its models, including a new rear-wheel-drive option for the M240i.

Set to be implemented from July, not all of the revisions will make it to South Africa. This includes two new plug-in hybrid derivatives of the 2 Series Active Series, a new 430d xDrive Gran Coupe and tech upgrades for the Z4 and 6 Series Grand Turismo.

In addition, the mentioned two wheel gripping M240i remains a no-no for now. Sans the xDrive badge on the bootlid, no further changes have taken place inside or out to differentiate it from the M240i xDrive.

What has changed though is the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six, detuned from 285 kW to 274 kW. Though not revealed, torque is reportedly unchanged at 500 Nm.

The reduction in power has also impacted on performance with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 4.7 seconds, an increase of 0.4 seconds. Top speed is once again limited to 250 km/h with the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox being carried over.

For now also forbidden fruit for South Africa is newly added 218i. Powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the 220i, outputs fall from 135kW/300Nm to 115kW/250Nm, the same as in entry-level 318i sold in Europe.

As with the rest of the 2 Series Coupe range, the unit is paired to the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box as standard. The claimed 0-100 km/h sprint is set at 8.7 seconds with no top speed being divulged.

Items confirmed for South Africa is the new Curved Dashboard that debuted with the XM Concept and more recently, on the new 7 Series as well as the updated X7 and 3 Series.

Replacing the Live Cockpit Professional, the setup consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system that incorporates Munich’s latest 8.0 operating system, upgraded BMW Maps and the Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Initially, the setup will only be offered on the 2 Series Coupe and current M3 sedan with a more extensive roll-out likely in due course.

At the other end of the spectrum, the newly devised M Sport Pro package makes an appearance on the 5 Series.

An option that builds on the M Sport, the Pro’s additions consists of an extended Shadow Line pack, the M Sport brakes with red calipers, M seatbelts, paddle shifters on entry-level models and the sports ratio eight-speed Steptronic ‘box regardless of the model.

A gloss black bootlid spoiler round the changes off, together with two new colours; Skyscraper Grey Metallic and Arctic Race Blue Metallic.

The subtlest changes is reserved for the X5 and X6 in the shape of Sensafin quilted trim and revised Dakota leather in five undisclosed colours.

Exact pricing relating to the upgrades will be announced closer to their respective implementations.