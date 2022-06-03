Currents switched as BMW X1 becomes all-electric iX1

Charl Bosch

Following the unveiling of the iX and more recently, the iX3, BMW unveiled its smallest all-electric SUV in the shape of the new BMW iX1.

Revealed at the same time as the conventional, new X1, the iX1’s main difference lies underneath the bonnet where the selection of petrol and diesel engines from its sibling departs in favour of a fully electric power unit.

Design and interior

Compared to the X1, the iX1’s sole exterior adaptations involve blue accents around the sealed grille, at the base of the doors, on the rear bumper, on the now covered air inlets on the flanks of the front bumper, and eschewing exhaust outlets.

Omitting an exhaust output and blue accents the sole changes at the rear.

Dimensionally unchanged from the X1, the iX1’s interior remains largely the same, bar the inclusion of EV specific readouts and graphics located within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.7-inch iDrive infotainment system.

ALSO READ: Turn of face as BMW reveals all-new X1

The same applies to the choice of trim levels, namely base, M Sport and xLine, level of specification and wheel sizes up to 20-inches.

Power under the bonnet

As mentioned, the biggest departure from the X1 resides up front where the iX1 utilises a 64.7-kWh battery that powers an electric motor mounted on each axle.

The design and look of the interior are identical to that of the X1.

Combined, the setup produces 230kW/494Nm, which translates to a top limited speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

The claimed range is 438 km with a waiting time of 6.5 hours, using the standard onboard 11 kW charger.

Opting for the optional 22 kW charger, though, reduces the waiting time from zero to 100% to three hours 45 minutes.

Charging capabilities

Meanwhile, the usage of a 130 kW charging station cuts patience to 29 minutes with a range of 120 km possible after ten minutes.

Build alongside the X1 at the Regensburg plant in Germany, the iX1 will be available from October 2022, badged as the iX1 xDrive30.

However, South Africans wanting an alternative to the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge/P8 will have to wait to the first quarter of next year.