BMW teases M3 Touring one last time ahead of 23 June reveal

With the announcement last month that its M division’s 50th anniversary will take centre stage at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, BMW has confirmed that the previously unnamed model it will be debuting will indeed be the new M3 Touring.

The first of a series recently revealed models that will be shown in public for the first time, including the new 7 Series, iX M60, X1/iX1 and M4 CSL, the already teased first ever M3 estate will show its complete self on 23 June on the grounds of Goodwood House after being announced as happening for real two years ago.

“We’ll also spend our time at the world-famous event looking to the future, with a selection of exciting new models from our innovative electrified line-up, and the global premiere of the eagerly-anticipated first-ever BMW M3 Touring,” M boss Frank van Meel said in a statement.

Showcased in a pre-production image in January, as well as in a series of videos in March and April, the M3 Touring is expected to be offered in Competition guise only, meaning the standard inclusion of the M-fettled eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the 375kW/650Nm tuned version of the S58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine.

Set to complete the Competition line-up alongside the M3 Sedan and the M4, the M3 Touring will provide Munich with a rival for the Audi RS4 Avant and incoming, electrified Mercedes-AMG C63, with speculative performance figures suggesting a top speed of 290km/h and 0-100km/h in around four seconds.

Aside from the bodystyle, the M3 Touring is anticipated to come as standard with BMW’s new Curved Display, despite the setup being confirmed for roll-out from July on the sedan and 2 Series Coupe.

Despite the confirmation date, don’t be surprised if more images or even details leak before the wraps come off in just over two weeks from now.