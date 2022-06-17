Thoroughly revised Toyota Starlet shines bright

Mark Jones

Will we ever really know why the chicken crossed the road? Or who came first, the chicken or the egg? Does it matter? A vegetarian will eat the egg. A pollotarian will eat the chicken, and a vegan will go buy expensive stuff from Woolworths and tell you all about it.

The Toyota that is a Suzuki

Well, it is kinda the same with cars. Just like most people don’t know their Japanese car is made in India. Or that the Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 by Michio Suzuki and the Toyota Motor Corporation was founded several years later by Kiichiro Toyoda in 1937. And that the Toyota Starlet I am about to tell you about is actually a Suzuki Baleno.

ALSO READ: All-new Baleno set to boost rising Suzuki stock

But such is the power of the Toyota badge in South Africa, that even though they are honestly the same; are made in the same Suzuki plant in India, with Suzuki parts, and are only packaged ever so slightly differently, the Starlet sells like hot cakes whereas the Baleno has only enjoyed mediocre success locally.

Suzuki build brilliant little cars but it’s this unbeatable brand strength and related perception that makes the difference in the end and I went down to Cape Town to drive the more popular one with a Toyota badge on it.

Styling

There is nothing too exciting about what I am going to say next. The Toyota Starlet is a traditional looking hatchback that offers a decent level of spec and space married to an engine that is good for commuting and not wasting fuel that has now been given a midlife spruce up.

Bar the Toyota badge and Starlet script, the rear facia has changed little from the Baleno.

From the outside you might notice the extra chrome detailing and new-look headlamps up front, while at the rear, new taillight clusters are linked by some more chrome.

Slightly wider rubber on 15-inch steel wheels and new bi-tone 16-inch directional alloys, model dependant, complete the look.

A lot of kit

On the inside, the infotainment systems have been upgraded; a seven-inch touchscreen system is now standard on Xi and Xs derivatives, while the top-spec Xr gains a bigger nine-inch unit.

As is expected these days, both systems are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus you get fast charging USB ports in the rear now (as well as the front).

The Xr model also adds keyless-entry, push-button start, cruise control, a reverse camera, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and an additional two speakers for a total of six.

Interior a massive upgrade from that of the previous Starlet.

The Multi-Information Display is upgraded to the colour TFT type and boasts a variety of telemetry-themed screens including a g-sensor and power/torque monitor.

Driver assistance is aided by rear parking sensors, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, ABS, EBD and ISOFIX anchor points are all standard across the range, while driver and passenger airbags are joined by side and curtain airbags on the Xr once again.

On the move

So, what is it like to drive? Well, there has been an increase in the use of high-strength and ultra-high-strength steel in key areas for improved rigidity, and the suspension too also has been completely revised.

Changes were made to the torsion beam at the rear, there are new coil springs all-round, and recalibrated dampening in conjunction with an additional 20 mm of suspension travel.

This is said to have all been done to improve on ride quality without compromising on handling, and all I can say is that the Starlet offered a very comfortable drive in and around Cape Town. It’s no precise track orientated machine, but did you honestly think it ever was going to be?

Staying with the more relaxed nature of things, a four-speed automatic transmission option now joins the five-speed manual options.

Despite there being a nine kilowatt stronger 1.5-litre engine under the bonnet that now offers 77 kW of power and 138 Nm of torque, going fast is not going to be top of your priority list. A real-world fuel consumption figure of just under 6.0-litres per 100 km will impress you more.

All Starlet models are sold with a three-services/45 000 km service plan and a three-yea/100 000 km warranty.

Price

Starlet 1.5 Xi – R 226 200

Starlet 1.5 Xs – R 239 100

Starlet 1.5 Xs AT – R 261 100

Starlet 1.5 Xr – R 294 900

Starlet 1.5 Xr AT – R 313 300