bZ4X officially priced as Toyota South Africa’s first-ever EV

Offered a solitary model, the bZ4X is set to have a range "over 500 km" and with drive going to all four wheels as standard.

With its twin, the Lexus RZ, having gone on-sale in March, Toyota has finally released pricing of its version, the bZ4X as its first ever electric vehicle in South Africa on its website.

Long wait

Initially supposed to have arrived last year after being delayed due to its well publicised wheel hub failure that required a global recall three years ago, the bZ4X will be offered as a solitary model using a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration.

Its moniker denoting “beyond Zero” and “4X’ representing the all-paw gripping system, the bZ4X rides on the electrified e-TNGA platform that also underpins its Subaru sibling, the Solterra, as well as the recently launched extended wheelbase version called the bZ4X Touring.

Dimensions

Mounted as standard on 20-inch alloy wheels, the bZ4X, based on the European version, has the following dimensions:

bZ4X comes to South Africa as a solitary dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant. Picture: Toyota

Length : 4 690 mm;

: 4 690 mm; Wheelbase : 2 850 mm;

: 2 850 mm; Height : 1 650 mm;

: 1 650 mm; Width: 1 860 mm

Lacking a storage area underneath its bonnet due to the electric, the bZ4X still offers a claimed 452-litres of boot space with the rear seats up, plus a tow rating of 750 kg.

EV hardware

Unsurprisingly, the bZ4X’s method of propulsion takes centre stage where its pair of electric motors are driven by 73.1-kWh battery pack.

The result is a combined system output of 255kW/338Nm, which allows for a limited top speed of 160 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

While Toyota South Africa Motors’ doesn’t list a claimed range, European literature claims a mileage of “over 500 km” on a single charge.

Supporting DC charging up to 150 kW, though, will come with a waiting time of 29 minutes from 0-80%.

Using the 22 kW on-board AC charger extends this to three hours 19 minutes and 31 hours when using a 3.3 kW household socket.

Spec

For South Africa, the single bZ4X variant has the following as standard:

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

electric tailgate;

roof rails;

LED fog lamps and daytime running LEDs;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control;

faux leather-wrapped heated steering wheel;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

heated, ventilated and electric front seats;

nine-speaker JBL sound system;

14-inch infotainment display;

wireless smartphone charger;

four type-C USB ports;

panoramic glass roof

Interior is minimalist, but still with buttons and headlined by a 14-inch infotainment display. Picture: Toyota

Standard on the safety and driver assistance side are the following:

tyre pressure monitor;

seven airbags;

surround-view camera system;

front and rear parking sensors;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Hill Start Assist;

Vehicle Stability Control;

Pre-Collision Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Trace Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Park Assist;

Downhill Assist Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Safe Exit Assist

As well as a Crawl Control function, the bZ4X’s Multi-Terrain Select system offers four modes; Eco, Normal, Sport and X-Mode.

Colours

On the colour side, the bZ4X can be had in one of five hues:

Attitude Black;

Midnight Grey;

Fierce Red;

Platinum White Pearl;

Moonlight Ocean Metallic

Price

Priced at R1 182 000, the bZ4X’s price tag includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty, a six-service/90 000 km service plan and an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.