Sharp edged all-new Toyota RAV4 priced ahead of launch

All-new RAV4 will initially have a conventional combustion engine and hybrid powertrain, followed later by a plug-in hybrid.

One of its biggest attractions at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last week, Toyota has finally confirmed price and specification details of the sixth generation RAV4 on its website.

No stone left unturned

Officially launching next month, the internally named XA60 debuts alongside the Land Cruiser FJ as the second of two models targeting the D-SUV segment.

At the same time, it also ushers in the mainstream availability plug-in hybrid for the first time, albeit at a later stage this year.

Dimensions

Revealed in North American-spec almost a year ago, the XA60 rides on a revised version of the outgoing model’s TNGA-K platform, but with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 645mm;

: 4 645mm; Wheelbase : 2 690mm;

: 2 690mm; Height : 1 680mm;

: 1 680mm; Width: 1 880mm.

Besides the range-topping GR Sport’s 186mm of ground clearance, all other variants are rated at 201mm, with boot space varying from 688 litres to 732-litres depending on the model.

The claimed towing capacity is 1 000kg regardless of powerunit, with all conventional hybrid models having a top speed of 180km/h.

Power options

As for the choice of engines, the South African-spec RAV4 retains the option of a normal combustion engine no longer available in North America, Europe or Australia.

Petrol

Shared with the RAV4’s Chinese-market twin, the Wildlander, the normally aspirated 2.0-litre develops 127kW/203Nm which goes to the front wheels through a CVT.

The only RAV4 to also hit 190km/h, the 2.0-litre has a claimed fuel consumption of 6.8 L/100 km.

Hybrid

Making up the bulk of the range, the self-charging hybrid pairs the stalwart 2.5-litre petrol engine with a battery pack powering two electric motors.

VX will have conventional petrol and hybrid powertrain options. Picture: Toyota

The result is that the hybrid is all-wheel drive from the start, with a combined system output of 174kW – the same as in North America and 11kW more than the previous generation RAV4 HEV.

PHEV

For the moment, Toyota is still to approve final specification for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV). However, expect the mentioned 2.5 to be paired to the same 22.7-kWh battery pack and pair of electric motors as in the States.

In this application, the setup develops 235kW, making the plug-in hybrid the most powerful production RAV4 ever made.

Spec

On the spec sheet, the range kicks-off with the GX, which now only comes in hybrid guise as the previous 2.0-litre option has been dropped.

GX

Riding on darkened 18-inch alloy wheels, the GX’s list of items include:

LED headlights;

roof rails;

LED daytime running lights and fog lamps;

dual-zone climate control;

multi-function steering wheel;

push-button start;

auto lock/unlock doors;

fabric seat upholstery;

electric front seats;

rear armrest;

six-speaker sound system;

10.5-inch infotainment display;

five type-C USB ports;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety and driver assistance on the GX includes:

seven airbags;

cruise control;

reverse camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

Hill Start Assist;

Vehicle Stability Control;

Downhill Assist.

VX

Up next, the VX now becomes the mid-spec trim grade as the previous GX-R has been removed.

At the same time, it also becomes the only trim grade to have either conventional combustion or hybrid powertrains.

VX comes standard with the new 12.9-inch infotainment display. Picture: Toyota

Building on the GX, the VX gets rain sense wipers, auto-levelling headlights, imitation front and rear skidplates and folding heated and electric mirrors.

Included further are:

electric tailgate:

leather upholstery;

driver’s seat memory function;

ventilated front seats;

leather steering wheel and gear lever;

12.9-inch infotainment display;

integrated satellite navigation;

nine-speaker JBL sound system;

wireless smartphone charging pad; and

heated front and rear seats.

Taking care of safety and driver assistance is:

panoramic reverse camera;

Head-Up Display;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Departure Warning;

Safe Exit Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Trace Assist.

Somewhat bizarrely, the petrol VX loses out on the Downhill Assist Control system, but becomes the only the RAV4 variant to have a limited slip differential.

For its part, the hybrid VX is also the sole variant to have Park Assist as standard.

GR Sport

Completing the range, for now, the GR Sport – a first-time for South Africa – receives GR front and rear bumpers, door sills, an integrated bootlid spoiler, honeycomb pattern lower grille intake finished in gloss black, 20-inch black alloy wheels.

As well as GR badges, it also boasts wider wheel arches with black gloss cladding, a gloss black rear bumper and red brake calipers.

GR Sport has been added to the local line-up for the first time. Picture: Toyota

Based on the VX means the GR Sport is largely identical on the specification front, however, unique exterior additions include red stitch work on the seats, centre console and GR steering wheel, alloy pedals, gear shift paddles and a GR starter button.

Black GR sport seats trimmed in leather and suede and a panoramic sunroof round the GR Sport off.

GR Sport touches inside are subtle, but easy to notice. Picture: Toyota

As with the rest of the RAV4 range, the GR Sport has a drive mode selector with six settings: Eco, Normal, Sport, Trail and Snow.

Colours

On the colour side, the mono-tone options comprise:

Moon Grey;

Attitude Black;

Smokey Blue;

Midnight Green;

Platinum White Pearl

Bi-tone options, meanwhile, are reserved for the GR Sport and incoming plug-in hybrid, with the latter contrasting a black roof with two unique shades: Avant Garde Bronze and Moonlight Ocean Metallic.

The two-tone black and Passion Red colour option is bespoke to the GR Sport. Picture: Toyota

For the GR Sport, a black roof tops the Moon Grey, Smokey Blue and Platinum White Pearl body colours. The same also applies to the GR Sport unique Passion Red.

Price

Included with each RAV4’s price tag is a three-year/100 000km warranty, a six-service/90 000km service plan and in the case of the hybrid, an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.