Petrol heart added to JAC T6 line-up

With its flagship T9 still waiting in the wings after being confirmed for South Africa last year, Chinese automaker, JMC, has afforded a new petrol engine to its entry-level T6 bakkie.

A model that has obtained moderate success since being launched four years ago, the T6 slots-in below the mid-range T8 and while until now diesel powered, gains a normally aspirated 2.0-litre unit that produces 108kW/190Nm.

Claimed payload is 820 kg and the braked trailer towing capacity 2 000 kg.

Like the diesel, whose 100kW/320Nm 1.9-litre oil-burner can trace its roots back to Volkswagen’s early rendition of said unit, the petrol is paired as standard to a five-speed manual gearbox with drive going to the rear wheels only. Claimed fuel consumption is ten-litres per 100 km.

Measuring 5 315 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 3 090 mm, the T6 stands 1 815 mm tall, has a width of 1 830 mm, ground clearance of 190 mm and according to JMC, a payload of 820 kg as well as a braked trailer towing capacity of 2 000 kg.

Envisioned from the onset as a workhorse despite being offered solely as a double cab, standard specification consists of a Bluetooth and USB enabled sound system with six-speakers, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, all-around electric windows, auto lock/unlock doors and cruise control.

Also included is a reverse camera, faux leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, a spray-on bin-liner, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Specification sheet is anything but poverty spec for a supposed workhorse double cab.

Priced at R324 900, a credit of R35 000 over the diesel, the T6 comes in a choice of six colours; white, grey, black, silver, blue and red with the respective sticker including a five-year/150 000 km warranty plus a five-yea/60 000 km service plan.

