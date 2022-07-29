Motoring

Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
2 minute read
29 Jul 2022
12:12 pm

Petrol heart added to JAC T6 line-up

Free-breathing unit slots-in below the existing turbodiesel sporting a price credit of R35 000.

Bar the new petrol unit up front, the T6's exterior continues without change.

With its flagship T9 still waiting in the wings after being confirmed for South Africa last year, Chinese automaker, JMC, has afforded a new petrol engine to its entry-level T6 bakkie.

A model that has obtained moderate success since being launched four years ago, the T6 slots-in below the mid-range T8 and while until now diesel powered, gains a normally aspirated 2.0-litre unit that produces 108kW/190Nm.

Claimed payload is 820 kg and the braked trailer towing capacity 2 000 kg.

Like the diesel, whose 100kW/320Nm 1.9-litre oil-burner can trace its roots back to Volkswagen’s early rendition of said unit, the petrol is paired as standard to a five-speed manual gearbox with drive going to the rear wheels only. Claimed fuel consumption is ten-litres per 100 km.

Measuring 5 315 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 3 090 mm, the T6 stands 1 815 mm tall, has a width of 1 830 mm, ground clearance of 190 mm and according to JMC, a payload of 820 kg as well as a braked trailer towing capacity of 2 000 kg.

ALSO READ: Aggressively styled JAC T9 bakkie confirmed for South Africa

Envisioned from the onset as a workhorse despite being offered solely as a double cab, standard specification consists of a Bluetooth and USB enabled sound system with six-speakers, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, all-around electric windows, auto lock/unlock doors and cruise control.

Also included is a reverse camera, faux leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, a spray-on bin-liner, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Specification sheet is anything but poverty spec for a supposed workhorse double cab.

Priced at R324 900, a credit of R35 000 over the diesel, the T6 comes in a choice of six colours; white, grey, black, silver, blue and red with the respective sticker including a five-year/150 000 km warranty plus a five-yea/60 000 km service plan.

The Citizen‘s review of the T8 conducted in 2020 can be viewed here.