GridCars and Audi add more charge to EV network

Motoring Correspondent

South Africa’s leading electric vehicle instigator, GridCars, has added a further 33 charging stations to its network as part of a joint partnership with Audi.

Adding to the over 150 charging points currently in operation across the country, the latest chargers comprises 24 AC or 22 kW stations, five 80 kW fast chargers and, in a first for South Africa, four 150 kW ultra-fast chargers stationed on the N1, N2, N3 and N4.

“Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive South Africa’s Green e-mobility revolution forward,” GridCars Managing Director, Winstone Jordaan, said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ: Audi e-tron S Sportback a shocking thrill

“The only way to achieve this mission is through consistent and meaningful partnerships that enable the transformation of the automotive industry, helping customers embrace the electric future of mobility”.

Statically located with the aim of aiding long distance driving, the later chargers, initiated by the Four Rings, provide a range of 340 km after 30 minutes plugged-in and are located at Caltex, Colesberg on the N1, Langeberg Mall in Mossel Bay off the N2, Engen Tugela North in KwaZulu-Natal on the N3 and Riverside Mall in Nelspruit off the N4.

“As the Audi e-tron model range takes to the road, we continue to enable and partner with those who can empower the transition to an electric future with ease and understanding,” Audi South Africa Head, Sascha Sauer, said.

One of the four 150 kW chargers located outside Langeberg Mall in Mossel Bay along the Garden Route.

“With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring that here are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across South Africa, is tracking well and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilise these charge points.”

He added that the presence of the chargers will serve as a “huge encouragement towards the adoption of EV’s in South Africa as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country”.

Aside from the 150 kW outlets, the 80 kW chargers, capable of proving a range of 185 km after 30 minutes, have been stationed at:

Progress can be monitored via smartphone using the myAudi app.

Free State: Caltex, Ventersburg on the N1;

Northern Cape: Caltex, Richmond on the N1;

Western Cape: Engen The Crags, Plettenberg Bay on the N2;

KwaZulu-Natal: Engen Tugela South on the N3;

Mpumalanga: Alzu Petroport on the N4 (previously a 60 kW outlet)

NOW READ: Audi RS e-tron GT shocks mighty BMW M5 competition

With a range of around 100 km after an hour’s wait, the 22 kW charging stations are now open to the public at the following areas:

Gauteng

Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria;

Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park;

Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead;

Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park;

Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club;

Kyalami Corner; Johannesburg;

Bryanston Country Club; Johannesburg;

Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg

Mpumalanga

Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre;

84 on Main, Dullstroom

North West

Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam

Free State

Marriot Protea Hotel, Clarens

Western Cape

Franschhoek Motor Museum;

Thesen Island, Knysna;

The Marine Hotel, Hermanus;

Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson;

The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia

D’Hub B&B, Cape L’Agulhas;

Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch;

Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch;

Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

KwaZulu-Natal

Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg;

Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe;

Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington

All of the GridCars charging stations can be viewed here.