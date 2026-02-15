A glimpse into Toyota’s future: The bZ4X

It was no surprise to see Toyota's first Battery-Electric Vehicle, the bZ4X, standing on the stage right next to the new RAV4 and Land Cruiser FJ.

While Toyota South Africa Motors’ ninth annual State of the Motor Industry event highlighted the company’s global strategic direction and local execution plans going forward. It was the unveiling of the upcoming 2026 product range that stole the show.

Wrapping up Toyota’s 46th consecutive year as the country’s top seller, Leon Theron, senior vice-president of sales and marketing, highlighted how the company had successfully navigated an increasingly competitive and dynamic market in 2025.

Key contributors to Toyota’s sustained resilience included the introduction of Indian-sourced vehicles, expanded product offerings, more accessible entry points in the passenger segment and a steadfast commitment to the multi‑pathway strategy.

Set to arrive later this year. One of the expanded product offerings is the Toyota bZ4X Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) you see here.

The overall design concept for the bZ4X is robust and sleek. Picture: Supplied.

What is the Toyota bZ4X all about?

The Toyota bZ4X is a midsize size, urban styled, SUV that is extremely capable off-road. Think somewhere between the C-HR and RAV4. It offers a two-level deck board, and space for two mountain bikes. Plus, a braked towing capacity of 1 500 kg for the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version and 750 kg for the Front Wheel Drive (FWD). The bZ4X is positioning itself as the brand’s lifestyle BEV of choice.

Power output

Whilst exact final model derivative specifications have yet to be determined for South Africa, indications are that there will be a 165 kW FWD low-grade model available. This model will be powered by a 57.7 kWh battery. Powering a FWD mid-grade and a high-spec AWD derivative will be a higher capacity 73.1 kWh battery that will be good for 252 kW of power. Making the bZ4X one of the most powerful Toyota models available, outside the GR performance range of cars.

Range

While no range claim has been put forward for the 252 kW AWD model. The FWD mid-spec derivative with the 73.1 kWh battery is said to offer between 450 to 480km range of real world driving on a full charge. DC and AC charging options are available from 22 kWh AC to 150 kWh DC. A charge from 10% to 80% takes just 28 minutes.

Solar roof

A large panoramic roof is standard while a solar roof is available as an option on the high-spec bZ4X overseas. This captures solar energy to help charge the battery. The actual range provided depends on location and light conditions. For example, in Toyota testing, 2 200 hours of sunshine per year in Nagoya, Japan, generated enough energy for up to 1 800 km of driving.

Off-road performance

The bZ4X’s all-wheel drive system was developed by Toyota with Subaru. The system gives the driver a range of selectable X-MODE settings which adjust vehicle performance when driving in dirt or snow; deep mud and snow at speeds below 20 km/h; and in tougher off-road conditions using Grip Control, at less than 10 km/h.

According to model grade, different upholstery options are available. Picture: Supplied

Interior

Taking centre stage is an all-new, ultra-slim instrument panel that amplifies the sense of space and openness in the cabin. Repositioned above the level of the steering wheel is the driver’s instrument display. This means data and information can be taken in with less eye movement.

The digital driver’s combimeter provides additional BEV-specific information. This includes details of charging performance and time remaining to achieve 80% state of charge. An indicator showing the battery’s state of health is another new feature. This gives the driver full transparency of the battery condition and remaining capacity.

Occupying a prominent central position is a new 14-inch multimedia screen that replaces the previous 12.3-inch display. The centre console sits 10 cm lower to form an independent “digital island”. Which also houses the dial-type shift selector and twin wireless device chargers for the driver and front passenger.