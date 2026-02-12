Land Cruiser FJ set to lead Toyota’s revealed 2026 product roll-out

South Africa's biggest automotive marque will debut seven products throughout the year, of which two are fully electric.

Toyota used its annual State of the Motoring Industry (SOMI) conference on Thursday (12 February) to confirm no less than seven products for South Africa this year.

Focusing largely on the C and D-segments, the new additions will consist of six SUVs/crossovers and one hatch from the Gazoo Racing division.

What’s coming?

Land Cruiser FJ

Taking centre stage, the retro-styled Land Cruiser FJ will arrive as the spiritual successor to the FJ Cruiser.

Based on the same ladder-frame IMV 0 platform as the Hilux and Fortuner, the FJ will be available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, the latter equipped with a low-range transfer case and a locking rear differential.

ALSO READ: Toyota Land Cruiser FJ finally revealed as cute retro Jimny rival

While alaunch date is still to be revealed, the FJ will be similar to the international model on the power front.

Never developed to have a diesel engine means it will use the stalwart normally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol outputting 120kW/246Nm. The only transmission option is a six-speed automatic.

New RAV4

Joining the FJ in the same segment, but aimed at a different market, is the all-new sixth-generation RAV4.

The all-new RAV4 will make its South African debut at some stage this year. Picture: Toyota Japan

Similar to the FJ, a date of reveal is still unknown; however, Toyota did approve both combustion, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus three trim levels: GX, VX, and the first time on local soil, GR Sport.

Land Cruiser 300 HEV

Following upscale sister brand Lexus’ LX, the hybrid Land Cruiser 300 will make its debut as the likely replacement for the normal petrol model.

Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid, pictured here in Middle East-spec. Picture: Toyota Qatar

Confirmed is the availability of the hybrid on the mid-spec ZX and flagship GR Sport.

bZ4X

On the EV side, the much-delayed bZ4X will finally go on sale in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

The bZ4X will make its long-awaited debut after a number of delays as Toyota’s first fully electric vehicle in South Africa. Picture: Toyota

Toyota claims a range of between 450km and 480km, and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.1 seconds on the most powerful variant.

Lexus RZ

Joining the bZ4X, its Lexus sibling, the RZ, will also finally arrive in three distinct versions.

The RZ will become Lexus’ first fully electric vehicle in South Africa when it goes on sale this year. Picture: Lexus

In single motor EX and SE forms, the 80.5-kWh battery produces 280 kW and 300 kW in the F Sport.

The flagship RZ 600 F Sport, meanwhile, will have an output of 315 kW, plus a steer-by-wire steering system with a yoke-type steering wheel.

GR Corolla DAT

On the GR side, the updated GR Corolla will make its debut fitted with the same eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) as the GR Yaris.

GR Corolla joins the GR Yaris in being offered with the eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT). Picture: Toyota

Toyota has also confirmed that it will produce the same 210kW/400Nm as the GR Yaris instead of the 224 kW made internationally.

Facelift Corolla Cross GR Sport

Having not been part of the facelift model’s launch last year, the GR Sport version of the locally manufactured Corolla Cross will finally make its arrival in 2026.

As before, buyers will have the option of the normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol or the self-charging 1.8-litre hybrid powerplants.

NOW READ: Corolla Cross hybrid SA’s favourite new energy car for good reason