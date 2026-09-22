AA unhappy with Jetour T1 and T2 new payload rating explanation

The AA is insisting that the NRCS suspend the approval of the payload-rating of 475kg of the Jetour T1 and T2.

Seemingly the issue around the low payload rating of the Jetour T1 and T2 is a long way from over with the Automobile Association (AA) chiming in now.

The Citizen Motoring asked Jetour SA for comment on how it got to its new figure of 475kg, up from the original 300kg, and received the following response.

Jetour replies

“During the T2’s global development programme, Jetour’s head office engineering division tested the vehicle across a wide range of technical masses and operating parameters.

“Based on this testing, an initial payload rating of 300kg, excluding the driver, was determined to be the most appropriate figure for global application.

“This figure was not a limitation of the vehicle’s capability. It was a deliberate engineering decision, calibrated to deliver the optimum balance of occupant safety, driving dynamics and long-term component durability.”

“It is important to emphasise that the Jetour T2’s structural platform was engineered and validated, from the outset, to withstand technical masses considerably higher than its original 300kg global payload rating.”

‘This built-in engineering margin exists by design, to ensure the vehicle performs reliably and safely across a broad range of real-world conditions and markets.”

No changes were required

“As a direct result, when the South African market identified the need for a revised, market-specific payload figure, no further mechanical changes, structural modifications or additional homologation testing were required.”

“The Jetour T2, as manufactured and delivered to South African customers, already satisfied every technical requirement associated with the higher, revised payload rating.”

But the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa is buying none of this. It said that the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) relying on supplied data is the equivalent of automakers “marking their own homework and is simply not good enough”.

AA insists on changes

The AA is further insisting that the licensing authorities cease engagement with the carmaker on revised licensing for new and existing Jetour T1 and T2 models available locally.

It also warned consumers to be vigilant of both the initial and updated load capacities of these models, especially when one considers that five average adults, excluding luggage, could easily exceed even the revised rating.

It added that towing is considered a separate rating, but the combination of overloading and towing is a deadly combination from both a safety and stability point of view.

They AA is appealing to the NRCS to institute independent testing and safety evaluation of all vehicles being introduced locally. The revised 475kg payload capacity is relevant to Jetour T1 and T2 models in their existing mechanical and structural configuration.