Aarto extension chance for motorists to ‘get their house in order’

By Mark Jones

14 November 2025

Implementation of Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act pushed back to July.

Aarto implementation extension welcomed

Fines SA has welcomed the decision to delay the Aarto Act. Picture: Supplied

The Department of Transport’s decision to delay the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act to 1 July 2026 has been welcomed.

Fines SA, South Africa’s leading online traffic fine payment and management platform, says the new rollout date gives motorists valuable extra time to settle outstanding fines. And to familiarise themselves with the new demerit system before penalties take effect.

There were lots of concerns that all parties involved will not be ready by the original rollout date on 1 December.

ALSO READ: Aarto delay ‘inevitable’: Here is the new implementation date

Aarto delay a blessing

“We view this as a positive step,” says Barry Berman, CEO of Fines SA.

“The postponement gives South Africans the chance to get their affairs in order. We’ve already seen a significant influx of motorists registering and clearing old fines in anticipation of Aaarto. This delay provides the perfect window for those who haven’t yet acted to avoid future complications.”

Under Aaarto, unpaid fines will be directly linked to a motorist’s or business’ vehicle licence and registration number. This will make it impossible to renew or register vehicles until all fines are settled. This could lead to operational disruptions for businesses and severe administrative hurdles for individuals once the system goes live.

ALSO READ: Aarto postponement shows government’s chaos – Outa

Time to settle unpaid fines

“There are still thousands of unpaid fines in the system which will hurt drivers once Aaarto launches unless they act now,” adds Berman.

“Our advice is simple: don’t wait until 2026. Use this time to clear your fines and stay compliant. Fines SA is ready to assist every step of the way.”

Fines SA continues to enhance its platform to make fine management and payments easier, faster, and more transparent. Through its secure online portal, motorists can instantly check, verify, and settle fines across multiple municipalities helping them stay in control before the Aarto system is fully implemented.

