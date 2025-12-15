Motorists urged to pay fines to avoid a not-so-merry festive season

The delayed Aarto implementation should be seen as the time for motorists to pay their outstanding fines.

As South Africa moves toward the full national rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act on 1 July 2026, motorists are already feeling the consequences of unpaid fines long before the demerit system officially goes live.

Getting ready for Aarto

Across the country, drivers are encountering blocked licence renewals, unexpected summonses, ballooning penalties, and even flagged vehicles at roadblocks.

Although Aarto is not yet fully implemented, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) and multiple municipal systems have begun synchronising data, meaning that outstanding fines are no longer invisible or contained within local jurisdictions.

Outstanding fines mounting

According to RTIA data, more than 32 million fines remain outstanding nationwide, and system integrations already underway are exposing these backlogs during routine NaTIS transactions and holiday enforcement operations.

“Motorists are shocked when they discover that their licence can’t be renewed or that their vehicle has been flagged,” says Barry Berman, CEO of Fines SA.

“The days of fines going unnoticed or ignored are over. Even ahead of the full Aarto rollout, real-time data integration means your driving record follows you everywhere.

“This is why we strongly encourage drivers to check regularly for outstanding fines and settle them through secure platforms like Fines SA.”

With enhanced integration and early Aarto enforcement mechanisms being tested, motorists are now encountering:

• Blocked vehicle and driver’s licence renewals until all fines are paid.

• Enforcement orders that can suspend a licence or vehicle registration.

• Court summonses for unpaid fines, with escalation to warrants if ignored.

• Mounting penalties and late fees, increasing the total cost of non-compliance.

• Insurance complications, as driving with a suspended or invalid licence can jeopardise cover.

• Fleet disruptions where blocked Business Registration Numbers (BRNs) impact entire company operations.

Unwanted festive season surprise

With nationwide roadblock operations that have been on the go since 1 December, motorists who are unaware of outstanding fines risk unnecessary conflict, delays, and even being turned back at major checkpoints as officers verify compliance on the spot.

And with the festive season already here, law enforcement agencies have confirmed that more intensive roadblocks and verification checks will run throughout December and January.

Last December alone, more than 1.2 million fines were issued nationwide, many at holiday roadblocks — a trend expected to increase as municipalities expand system integrations.

Paying your fines

“Many motorists only discover an issue when it’s too late, for example, at a roadblock or when they try to renew [licenses],” adds Berman.

“Fines SA puts you back in control by showing every fine linked to your ID or vehicle in one place. It’s the easiest way to avoid being blindsided this festive season.”

Drivers can use the Fines SA portal at FinesSA.co.za or download the Fines SA app on iOS, Android and Huawei to verify fines and check their compliance status in preparation for Aarto.

