Morning Fix: Tshwane accused of double billing | Delayed Aarto needs a rethink

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the opposition in the City of Tshwane accusing the administration of double billing. This comes after it announced R4 billion in collections in October.

Deputy mayor and finance MMC Eugene Modise said: “As at 31 October, the city’s income stands at R4.088 billion. R427 million, collected over this past weekend, contributed to cumulative collections. These have exceeded expectations across all major revenue streams.

AKA and Tibz murder trial: Alleged hitmen appear in court

The alleged hitmen in the murder trial of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane have made their first court appearance. This follows their extradition from eSwatini this morning. They were remanded in custody until November 25, pending consultation with their lawyers.

Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Irfaan Khalil. KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi attended the proceedings. Under heavy guard with Interpol and three members of the South African Human Rights Commission present, the matter got underway after 15:00.

Delayed Aarto needs a rethink

One step forward and three steps back: It comes as no surprise at all that, once again, the flying circus which goes by the name of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act has been delayed.

This well-meaning piece of legislation – and its accompanying regulations – is intended to strong-arm South Africa’s reckless and incompetent motorists. The aim is to improve their behaviour on our roads.

Matric exams: Here’s what you’ll be writing today

The class of 2025 has crossed the halfway point in their matric exams.

Matric students from both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) are currently tackling a range of subjects.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am and will see DBE students writing:

Geography (Climate and Weather, Geomorphology and Map Work) Paper 1

IEB candidates will write:

Geography Paper 1

Bok lock Lood de Jager gets four-match ban

South African lock Lood de Jager will miss the rest of the Springboks’ tour of Europe this month. He was handed a four-match ban for a no-arms tackle on France fullback Thomas Ramos during last Saturday’s Test in Paris.

The Boks won the match 32-17.

