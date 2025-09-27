Aarto demerit system: Beware of ‘ghost fines’ from fraudsters

Aarto will 'rewrite the rules of the road' when its is finally rolled out on 1 December.

Get caught speeding, driving recklessly, or driving under the influence of alcohol, and your driver’s license will be gone. Can you imagine retaking your driver’s license test all over again?

South Africa’s long-awaited Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) demerit system takes effect on 1 December 2025, and this is not only going to have a huge effect on how drivers continue to behave. It will also change how every motorist and fleet operator manages traffic fines.

Smart traffic fine platform Fines SA is warning drivers to prepare for stricter unpaid fine penalties, the possibility of losing driving privileges under the new demerit system and a surge in fraudsters circulating fake “ghost fines.”

With millions of traffic fines issued in South Africa each year, the rollout of AARTO marks a national policy shift. Under the demerit points system, each fine carries a point. It poses the real risk of licence suspension once 15 demerit points are reached.

‘Rewriting the rules’

For businesses, it introduces added compliance burdens from nominating responsible drivers to managing fines across entire fleets.

“Aaarto is not just another piece of legislation, it rewrites the rules of the road,” says Fines SA CEO Barry Berman. “Ignoring or mishandling fines could mean losing your licence or being unable to renew your car registration.”

With the Aaarto rollout just weeks away, motorists are urged to check and settle any outstanding fines to avoid being caught out when the new rules take effect.

Discount for early payment

The rollout coincides with the year-end travel season, when roadblocks and compliance checks peak. Motorists travelling for the holidays risk heavy penalties if they are unaware of the new system or if they pay fines through unverified channels.

Key facts motorists need to know about Aarto