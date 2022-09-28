GT National Series bringing the thunder to Aldo Scribante

Motoring Correspondent

The Aldo Scribante circuit in Gqeberha will host a plethora of exciting events this weekend, with four national sports car races at venue located outside what used to be called the Port Elizabeth.

Heading up the Spring Motorsport Festival will be three 60-minute rounds of the 2022 South African GT National Championship.

Topping the leader board after seven rounds is local hero Silvio Scribante with a slender five-point lead in his Cemza Cement Lamborghini Huracan.

He will be challenged by Dayne Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488), Aldo Scribante (Scribante Concrete Lamborghini Huracan), Michael Stephen (Ultimate Outlaws Audi R8 LMS), Celso Scribante/Nick Davidson (Lamborghini Huracan), Izak Spies (Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan) and the Autohaus Angel pairing of Marcel Angel and Jason Ibbotson in their (Ferrari 458).

Others to watch must include Charl Arangies/Arnold Neveling (Pagid Stradale Audi R8 LMS), Sun Moodley (Bigfoot Express Mercedes-AMG GT), Andrew Culbert (Mercedes AMG GT), Kwanda Mokoena (Amandla Coal Audi R8) and Mo Mia (MJR Audi R8 LMS).

Friday will see five official practice sessions after which spectators will be able to meet the drivers in a one-hour autograph session at 14h00.

Qualifying starts at 15h20, followed by round eight of the championship at 18h00. After the chequered flag falls at 19h00, fans can stay for the Dash for Cash Drag Racing spectacle. Saturday’s rounds nine and ten start at 09.40 and 13h10 respectively.

At the same, round five of the National Endurance Championship will take place over six hours with double points being on offer.

Hein Lategan/ Verissimo Tavares (Porsche 911 GT3) could win the Endurance Six-Hour race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Topping the entry will be championship leader, 18-year-old Kwanda Mokoena, with Tschops Sipuka (Into Africa/Amandla Coal Audi R8), Hein Lategan/Verissimo Tavares (Porsche 911 GT3), Riaan Botma/Jeffrey Kruger (Auto Investments Ligier-Honda JS53 Evo) and Nick Adcock/Michael Jensen/Mikaeel Pitamber (Rico Barlow Ligier-Honda JS53 Evo).

Another potential podium taker will be the Kalex Aston Martin Vantage of Michael Stephen and Paul Hill.

Heading up Class E will be Colin Ellison/Andrew Horne (Titan Backdraft), challenged by people like Benjamin/Crisjan Morgenrood (Morgenrood Group Backdraft), Fikile Holomisa/Baphumze Rubuluza (Backdraft) and Mike McLoughlin/Steve Clark (Backdraft),

Others to watch must be Mackie Adlem/Rudi Barnard (Backdraft), Pesty Backdraft pairing Harm and Barend Pretorius, plus Anand Pather/Mario De Sousa (Backdraft).

Dayne Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488) and Aldo Scribante (Scribante Concrete Lamborghini Huracan) should be front runners in the SAGT National Championship races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Class D will see David/Roberto Franco/Danie van Niekerk (Graphix Supply World Volkswagen Polo GTI) and Mohamed Dangor/Kishoor Pitamber (Creative Ink Volkswagen Golf GTI) fighting for victory.

Track action will see five official practice sessions on Friday ahead of qualifying at 16h00. The endurance field will have a final chance to tweak their machinery on Saturday during a 40-minute warm-up session at 10h50.

The race will get underway at 16h00 and with sunset at 18h20, the teams will get just under four hours of night racing.

Tickets are available at https://saeseries.com/shop starting at R50 for Friday’s action with various packages, starting at R100, available for Saturday’s jam-packed day of racing, music, food, drink and kiddies jumping castle village..