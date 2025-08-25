R40-million Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale makes thrilling debut

Only 33 units of the reinterpretation of the 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale will be made.

The reinterpreted Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has recently debuted at the 2025 Monterey Car Week in North American.

This exclusive Italian icon has been reborn for a new era. Handcrafted with uncompromising precision, the 33 Stradale will captivate enthusiasts across four of the week’s most prestigious venues, offering an unforgettable showcase of Alfa Romeo’s passion for design, performance and pure Italian artistry.

Inspired by 1967 classic

Inspired by the original 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, one of the most beautiful cars ever made, the contemporary 33 is a handcrafted masterpiece that seamlessly blends heritage with cutting-edge innovation. Available with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine delivering 460kW of power, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale offers breathtaking performance to match its stunning design.

With a claimed 0 to 100km/h time of under three seconds and a top speed of 333km/h to go with a price tag that run somewhere around R40-million, exclusivity is guaranteed indeed.

The Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera in Italy builds each 33 Stradale entirely by hand. It also features design input from Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile and engineering expertise derived from Formula One.

The 33 Stradale features a carbon fibre monocoque, active suspension and also dihedral doors, along with a minimalist, analog inspired cockpit that honours the purity of driving.

Only 33 of this Alfa Romeo produced

Put your cheque book away and simply stare at the beauty of this machine. Buyers have already snapped up all of the limited run of 33.

The brand’s motorsport DNA took centre stage at Monterey’s famous racetrack, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale featured next to the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale. With the roar of vintage and modern race cars competing in the backdrop, the 33 Stradale wowed attendees and enthusiasts in the paddock, also reminding fans of Alfa Romeo’s illustrious racing history that includes such series as Formula One, IndyCar, Can-Am and the German Touring Car Championship (DTM).