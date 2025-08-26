Wraps come off South Africa-bound facelift Renault Kiger

A fourth quarter market arrival has been set out for the revised sibling of the Nissan Magnite.

Having made its world debut four years ago, Renault has officially taken the wraps off of the facelift Kiger heading to South Africa before the end of the year.

New outside

The second of Renault’s Indian-developed and made models to be updated in as many months following the unveiling of the Triber in July, the uptakes to the Kiger mostly focus on the exterior as no revisions have taken place underneath.

As such, the revisions comprise the same thin grille as the updated Captur and Clio, new LED headlight clusters, a restyled front bumper, a brand-new rounded lower air intake, more prominent fog laps, a new skidplate, Renault’s latest diamond logo and new up to 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Besides the addition of the logo, the changes to the rear are subtle and involve a restyled bumper and blackened light clusters.

On some models, the dual-tone roof prevails, with the final change being a rejigged colour palette comprising six mono-tone colours; Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black, Caspian Blue, Cool Ice White and two new hues; Shadow Grey and Oasis Yellow.

Rearwards changes have been subtle. Image: Renault India

As for the dual-tone, four options are available, all contrasted by a Mystery Black roof; Cool Ice White, Shadow Grey, Radiant Red and Oasis Yellow.

Upgraded spec

Inside, no layout or design changes have taken place, however, a new two-tone grey-and-black colour option can be specified.

All but the base model receives the eight-inch infotainment system. Image: Renault India

In-line with Renault’s current trim level structure, the previous RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ make way for Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion grades, with new specification items comprising ventilated front seats, rear air-conditioning vents, a 360-degree camera system, a six-speaker Arkamys sound system, traction control and six airbags across all variants.

Rain sense wipers, auto on/off headlights and the eight-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all but the Authentic rounds the additions off.

Same same up front

Underneath, the CMF-A+ platform, an extended version of the CMF-A that underpins the Kwid, continues without change, with the same applying to the pair of 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The same unit used in the Nissan Magnite, the normally aspirated mill develops 52kW/96Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed Easy-R automated manual (AMT).

In turbocharged form, output stands at 74 kW, with torque rated at 160 Nm in combination with the five-speed manual and 152 Nm with the optional CVT.

Coming

Priced from Rs 629 995 to Rs 869 995 across six models in India, which amounts to R126 463-R174 640 in directly converted and without taxes form, the facelift Kiger received approval by Renault South Africa at its 2025 product preview event last year as coming to market this year in the final quarter of this year.

As a comparison, current pricing for the pre-facelift Kiger ranges from R249 999 to R359 999.

