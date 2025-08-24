Regional Extreme Festival’s trek to East London a banging success

Inland series' only coastal visit to South Africa's fastest circuit didn't disappoint.

A large crowd, brilliant weather and great racing typified round six of the Regional Extreme Festival presented by Coca-Cola at the East London Grand Prix circuit on Saturday.

111/GTs

Heading up proceedings were two races for ACD Welkom 111/GT Sport and Saloon Cars.

Jared Rossouw (Volkswagen SupaPolo) took the first heat from championship leader Wouter Roos (Origen Oils Volkswagen Golf GTI), Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST) and Shaun Gradwell (KWT Engineering BMW 325i).

Race two also went to Rossouw, followed by Robb, Roos and Gradwell.

BMW M Performance

Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i) took a runaway victory in the opening BMW///M Performance Parts race for cars in Classes A, B and C, followed by Andreas Meyer (CEC Ltd Pty 318i STC), Anton Pommersham (Eagle Granite M3) and Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom 335i).

Loubser won race two as well, followed by Archer, Renier Smith (Fast Developments M3 Turbo) and Nek Makris (335i).

Karabo Malemele (Liqui Moly 330i) won his class in both BMW///M Performance Parts races for cars in Classes D, E and F. Photograph: Brandsponential.

The first race for cars in Classes D, E and F went to Nick Naidoo (Wardens Cartage 1 Series M), chased to the flag by Andre van Vuuren (Curvent International 325i), Shaun Gradwell (KWT Engineering 328i) and Karabo Malemele (Liqui Moly 330i).

Van Vuuren won the next time out, ahead of Gradwell, Wessel Mostert (Mosport 330i) and Malemela.

Formula Vee

The first DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee heat saw pre-event favourites Peter Hills (Mangaza MX2 Rhema) and Jaco Schriks (DOE Parts Rhema) tangle on lap one, dropping them down the field.

That left Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Theo Vermaak (DOE Parts Forza) and Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Vee) to fight from lights to flag, finishing in that order.

Theo Vermaak (DOE Parts Forza) won two of the three races for DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vees. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Vermaak won race two from Jansen, Hills and van den Berg, with the four cars covered by less than a second over the finish line.

The third and final race of the day also went to Vermaak, ahead of Schriks, Jansen and van den Berg.

Supercars

Terry Wilford (Wellnetix Ford Falcon) took an easy victory in the opening Dunlop V8 Supercar race, ahead of Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang), Alan Ryan (Wellness Group Ford Mustang) and Wayne Spicer (Wellness Group Chevrolet Corvette).

Terry Wilford (Wellnetix Ford Falcon) won two of the three Dunlop V8 Supercar races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Wilford won race two as well, leading home Thomas Reib (Café 9 Chevrolet Lumina), Lombard and Ryan.

Lombard won race three from Wilford, Reib and Auke Compaan (Hurricane Auto Ford Mustang).

Volkswagen Challenge

Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia) won the first mostly Polo focused ATE Volkswagen Challenge race from Stuart Mack (Autozone), Francis Aldrich (Vaporworx) and (Elna Croeser (Ate Brakes).

Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia), won the first ATE Volkswagen Challenge race from Stuart Mack (Autozone). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Goosen won race two as well, leading home Aldrich, Mack and Jonathan Konig (Northern Bolt).

Nationals next

The next Extreme Festival Presented By Coca-Cola event will be a National round at the Western Cape Killarney circuit on Saturday, September 13.

