What could come of Toyota’s likely Daihatsu revival for South Africa

Unconfirmed, but interested return, could see Daihatsu becoming a standalone brand once again, or supply products later to be rebadged as Toyotas.

The plug pulled on its local operations 11 years ago, Daihatsu has cited as making a possible return to South Africa in the near future.

Distributed at the time by the Imperial Group, the brand’s local market departure came just over a year before its complete acquisition by the Toyota, with focus being on Japan and other key Asian markets.

Safety scandal

Indirectly present after its departure by way of the Toyota Avanza (Daihatsu Xenia), Rush (Terios) and Ayga (Ayla), the brand’s reputation took a knock at the end of 2023 after a safety report found it had been manipulating test as far back as 1989.

A series of recalls followed, including certain models badged as Toyotas, though, no mentioning of South Africa emerged.

The brand eventually resumed production in May of 2024 after a shutdown period of four months and recall of over 320 000 vehicles.

Return, but in what capacity?

Announcing Daihatsu’s unexpected, but not officially confirmed, return, Toyota South Africa Motors Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, said it hopes to extract the maximum out of the brand’s likely reappearance.

“We would really like to get more involved with Daihatsu from a South African context and give us an affordable option as a brand we will defiantly be investing into in the future”, Theron said at Toyota’s annual State of the Motoring Industry conference earlier this month.

Return? How?

Uncertainty has, however, emerged as to the capacity in which Daihatsu’s return will happen should approval be given.

This could amount either to relaunching it as a marque of its own, or rebadging models as Toyotas with a reduced price tag similar to the mentioned Avanza, Rush and Ayga.

The still popular Toyota Agya was based on the now previous generation Daihatsu Ayla. Picture: Toyota

The emphasis on Daihatsu being about affordability could, however, see it come into contact and possibly impact on Toyota’s joint venture with Suzuki.

Signed back in 2019, the partnership currently involves five Maruti Suzuki-made models being sold as Toyotas in South Africa.

These are the:

Vitz – Suzuki Celerio;

Starlet – Suzuki Baleno;

Starlet Cross – Fronx;

Rumion – Suzuki Ertiga;

Urban Cruiser – Grand Vitara

Likely products

Rocky

Setting aside the traditional Japan-only kei cars, the most likely product that could spearhead Daihatsu’s return – should it launch as a brand of its own – is the Rocky.

Revealed in 2019, the Rocky is made in Japan and Indonesia as a small SUV in contrast to the hardcore off-roader of the same name sold in the late 1990s, including in South Africa.

The Raize rates as the rebadged twin of the Rocky. Picture: paultan.org

Marketed as the Toyota Raize, Subaru Dex and as a Perodua in Malaysia, the Rocky is based on Daihatsu’s New Global Architecture, a version of Toyota’s earlier Global B that once underpinned the Yaris.

Depending on the market, three engines are available; a 1.0-litre petrol-turbo, a free-breathing 1.2-litre petrol and a self-charging 1.2-litre petrol hybrid.

Transmissions consist of a five-speed manual or a CVT, with drive going to the front or in some markets, all four wheels.

Ayla

The second option could be the all-new Ayla, which debuted in 2023 and has since gone on-sale once again as the Toyota Ayga or Wigo in some markets.

Latest generation Ayla wears the badge of Indonesian Daihatsu manufacturer, Astra Daihatsu. Picture: paultan.org

Based on the same platform as the Rocky, the Ayla would fit in between the Vitz and Starlet should it come to South Africa as a Toyota instead of a Daihatsu.

Engines and transmission options mirror that of the Rocky, however, no hybrid is available.

Xenia

Finally, the other option is the Xenia, which debuted in 2021 and once again sold as the Avanza or Veloz in the case of sportier versions.

Latest generation Daihatsu Xenia debuted in 2021. Image: paultan.org

Its arrival, though, could never materialise at a result of possible price clashes with the Rumion, which replaced the Avanza months before the new generation’s debut five years ago.

Mira e:S

As for the mentioned kei cars, the Mira e:S presents the best possible case for a return as previous iterations were present on local soil under the Charade and Cuore names.

Previous iteration of the Mira e:S was sold locally under the Cuore and Charade nameplates. Picture: Daihatsu Japan

Extensive updates will needed though, as, per kei car regulations, only a 660 cc three-cylinder engine without any forced assistance is presently available in Japan.

Producing the mandatory 36 kW, the current Mira e:S hails from 2017 and last received underwent a change in 2024 with the inclusion of more specification features.

Not coming back

Once popular names no longer made include the Terios, Gran Max, Materia, Sirion and Charade, while the Move remains, albeit still as a kei car only.

More later

Presently, no official confirmation of Daihatsu’s revival is known, however, expect more to emerge throughout the year.

