Alfa Romeo’s new Junior faced with a tough task like no other

Revival after the Junior name after nearly five decades has been controversial, especially as it now denotes an electric-only crossover.

The Alfa Romeo Junior has not had a particularly easy birth as the brand’s new entry-level crossover below the Tonale.

A tough road

Initially supposed to be called Brennero after the Brenner mountain pass in the Italian Alps similar to the Stelvio, the name was eventually changed to Milano.



However, less than 24 hours after removing the wraps last year, the Italian government ordered parent company, Stellantis, to change the name last used in 1992 on the North American version of the 75 sedan as a result of its assembly taking place in Poland rather than Italy.

ALSO READ: Alfa Romeo Junior previewed as part of imminent range reshuffling

Under law, Italian-sounding products not made in Italy are prohibited as this misleads consumers into thinking that they are buying an actual product or item made in Italy.

Despite subsequent backlash from former Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, the moniker was changed again, this time reviving the equally iconic Junior name after 48 years.

A decision controversial in itself for denoting a crossover in contrast to the rapid 1300 GT and 1600 GT sports coupes of yesteryear, the next issue centred around the choice of engines.

First-time EV

As part of Alfa Romeo’s now abandoned plans to go fully electric by 2030, the Junior becomes its first EV, though a hybrid can also be had.



Based on the electric CMP or e-CMP platform which also underpins the Opel Mokka Electric, Peugeot E-2008, Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600e, the Junior finds itself in a tricky position as Alfa Romeo’s new product opener.

Junior is as dramatic looking at the rear as at the front.

Aside from its name, it is also the first fully-electric Alfa Romeo in South Africa in a move the local Alfisti are unlikely to appreciate.

Described as a critical model for Alfa Romeo’s local operations ahead of the facelift Tonale’s launch next year, the Junior is said to represent a new direction for the brand both mechanically and from a buyer perspective.



Sold exclusively, for now, as an EV in two trim levels, the launch around the Cradle of Humankind in Johannesburg last week led to interesting but also worrying take aways.

Line-up

Billed as its sportiest model to date, the Junior range comprises two variants, the Elettrica and the Elettrica Veloce, both motivated by a front-mounted 54-kWh battery pack.

For Elettrica, the electric motor produces 118kW/260Nm while in the Veloce, outputs rise to 207kW/345Nm.

As for performance, the former will get from 0-100 km/h in nine seconds and reach a top speed of 152 km/h.

Veloce sits atop the Junior range.

In the case of the Veloce, the benchmark sprint is dispatched with in 5.9 seconds before the electronic speed buffers kick in at 200 km/h.

Accordingly, both support DC charging up 100 kW, which will require a waiting time of 27 minutes from 20-80%.

The claimed range for the Elettrica is 410 km and 340 km for the Veloce due to its greater output in spite of using the same sized battery.

Spec and tech

In a further distinguishing touch, the Elettrica receives the iconic tele-dial alloy wheels wrapped in 18-inch wheels, as well as a diagonal Alfa Romeo script on the grille, while the Veloce gets 20-inch alloys and a monogram grille of the Alfa snake and cross.

Standard specification on both is a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Matrix LED headlights.

Driver centric cabin up front is blighted by a finicky and less than impressive infotainment system.

Included on the safety and driver assistance front are rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and Traffic Sign Recogniton.

A unique option on the Veloce, priced at R55 000, is the so-called Performance Package which swaps the standard sport seats for Sabelt chairs at the front and the leather-wrapped steering wheel for a perforated item.

The only other option is a panoramic sunroof priced at R20 000.

The good and bad

Viewed as arguably the most striking and best-looking Alfa currently available, the 105 km launch route in pouring rain involved the Veloce as both Elettrica variants present were quickly snapped up.

Snug and sporty in typical Alfa Romeo fashion, cabin quality varied from premium and plush, to cheap, especially on the passenger’s side of the dashboard.

Centre console switchgear is had been taken from other Stellantis group products without much change.

While liveable, the same cannot be said of the infotainment system. Different from that used in the Giulia and Stelvio, its angled appearance towards the driver is blunted by a difficult interface and complex layout that made navigating through it frustrating.

Fortunately, physical buttons and toggle switches feature on the steering wheel and on the centre console, though carried over from other Stellantis products without any alterations.

At 4 170 mm long, the Junior feels significantly more compact, which becomes evident when trying to get into back.

Standard sport seats in the Veloce are thoroughly supportive and comfortable.

As a result of the lowered roof, space is cramped with legroom being tight and headroom almost non-existent for taller passengers.

The opposite, however, applies to those seated up front. Apart from being much more spacious, the sport seats are superbly comfortable and supportive, and the driving position ideal as a clear view of the periscope-style instrument cluster is provided.

On the move

Where matters start to come unstuck though is on the move. Although initially quick as any EV, the acceleration quickly tapers off to the point where the Veloce doesn’t feel as sporty as claimed.

Switching the DNA mode selector to Dynamic and pushing the accelerator deeper into the floorboard saw it become more responsive, which lead to the conclusion that driving it hard is where the real reward lies.

The downside is that the battery quickly depletes, thus requiring a steadier approach not associated with an Alfa Romeo product.

What’s more, recouping lost energy cannot be done in Dynamic mode by simply lifting off the accelerator.

Junior will have choice of five colour options.

Instead, topping up the battery in its sportiest setting only happens when applying the brakes.

Apart from its outputs, the Veloce also sports a Torsen limited slip differential, revised steering and suspension, and uprated brakes compared to the Elettrica.

The result is a decently weighted steering with acceptable feel, yet on more than a few occasions, it felt too electric and not as sorted as on the Giulia and Stelvio for example.

Surprising given its suspension tuning, ride quality is the standout as the performance-tuned dampers made for a pliant and comfortable ride with no nasty aftershocks in the case of a sudden surface change.

Due to the less-than-ideal weather conditions, flinging the Junior through the corners on the infamous Hekpoort road had to the curbed, though it felt composed and devoid of the typical EV torque steer when gunning it.

Conclusion

While it looks the Alfa Romeo part and feels so inside, the hard-hitting truth is that the Junior doesn’t feel like a typical Alfa to drive when compared to a Tonale or Stelvio.

More than likely as a result of its electric powertrain despite its sorted dynamics, it faces a tough task, more so than any previous model, to lure buyers to the Alfa brand.

While the hybrid and all-wheel drive Q4 models are understudy, for now, the lack of the usual Alfa Romeo stereotypes of soul and passion means the Junior faces an uphill battle in a segment largely dominated by combustion engine offerings.

Colours and price

In total, the Junior has five colour options; White Sempione, Grey Aresa, Black Tortona, Red Brera and Blue Navigli, the latter not available for the Veloce.

Included in both models’ price tags is a five-year/100 000 km warranty, a five-year/100 000 km service plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

Junior Elettrica – R799 900

Junior Elettrica Veloce – R999 900

NOW READ: Alfa Romeo Milano makes dramatic return as hybrid or electric SUV