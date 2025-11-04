Then and now: October new vehicle sales 2010 vs 2025

Of the 10 best-selling models 15 years ago, all were locally assembled.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales posted its highest monthly tally in over a decade in October with an offset of 55 956 units.

2010 vs 2025

Breaking the record of 55 449 set in 2010, the uptake represents the 10th consecutive month this year, the 12th since October last year and the fourth month in a row in which more than 50 000 vehicles have been sold.

Headed by the Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Suzuki Swift, the local market is, however, vastly different from 15 years ago when 44 056 vehicles were sold in the same month.

In the various segments, 30 752 passenger vehicles were moved compared to this year’s 39 610.

A total of 11 251 light commercial vehicles gained new owners – this year, the tally stands at 13 361.

In total, medium-duty commercial vehicles sales then totalled 631 unit versus 809 this year, while heavy-duty trucks and buses shifted 1 422 units instead of 2 176.

Compared to the same month 15 years ago, new vehicle exports also ended higher on 32 659 as opposed to 27 338.

A completely different picture

The biggest difference came in the country’s best-selling marques.

At a time when no Chinese brands were present, or when Kia and Hyundai reported any figures, Toyota still led Volkswagen with respective sales of 8 223 and 5 708.

Notable in third was General Motors, who departed South Africa in 2017, with 5 706 units, followed by Ford (3 917), Nissan (3 587), Mercedes-Benz (2 472) and BMW (1 935).

Completing the remainder of the top 10 were Renault (963), Honda (627) and Suzuki (517).

Top 10 best-sellers

Of particular interest was the month’s 10 best-selling models. More telling was that all were locally manufactured with no imports being present.

As a comparison, here is how the top 10 best-sellers from October this year compares to October 2010;

POS 2010 2025 MODEL UNITS MODEL UNITS 1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 576 Toyota Hilux 3 553 2. Toyota Hilux 2 495 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 678 3. Nissan NP300 Hardbody 1 508 Suzuki Swift 2 377 4. Chevrolet Spark 1 418 Isuzu D-Max 2 292 5. Chevrolet Corsa Utility 1 339 Ford Ranger 2 035 6. Mercedes-Benz C-Class 1 162 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1 725 7. Toyota Corolla 1 099 Toyota Corolla Cross 1 615 8. Toyota Quantum 973 Toyota Starlet 1 613 9. Isuzu KB 945 GWM Haval Jolion 1 418 10. BMW 3 Series 886 Suzuki Fronx 1 369

