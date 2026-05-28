Lancia Gamma returns as a coupe-styled fastback crossover

Last offered in 1982 as either a two-door coupe or four-door fastback sedan, the Gamma will make its public showing at the Paris Motor Show in October.

Stellantis has continued Lancia’s revival by providing first images and details of the all-new Gamma that will enter production later this year.

Iconic name returns

A name last used in 1984, the new generation Gamma makes the transition from fastback sedan and large coupe to a crossover with either electric or hybrid powertrains.

Shunning the original’s flat-four petrol engines, the Gamma also comes with the first-time option of all-wheel drive whereas the former had been front-wheel drive only.

The latest model to ride on the STLA Medium platform, the Gamma joins the Ypsilon as the only other model currently present in Lancia’s model range until the arrival of the Delta either next year or in 2028.

Known so far

Retaining the fastback appearance of the Berlina sedan, only incremental details of the Gamma were revealed as its official launch is only scheduled for the European summer.

These include an overall length of 4.6 m, height of 1.6 m and width of 1.8 m. No wheelbase figure was announced.

Interior is near identical to that of the Ypsilon. Picture: Lancia

Inside, Lancia declined to disclose any details. However, the single images released shows a design carried over largely unchanged from the Ypsilon.

Noted are the pair of 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system Lancia calls SALA or Sound Air Light Augmentation and a wireless smartphone charging pad situated on top of the almost table-like surface jutting from below the central air vents.

Hybrid or EV

On the power front, no less than four options will be offered, of which only the power figures were revealed.

Making up the combustion engine option is a hybrid putting out 107 kW that will, seemingly, be matched to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Unlike the Ypsilon, which can now be had with a conventional petrol engine and manual gearbox, the Gamma won’t, for the foreseeable future, have this as an option.

Gamma now becomes a high-riding fastback crossover, with its rear facia styling having elements of the BMW X6. Picture: Lancia

On the electric side, the likely single-motor options develop between 169 kW and 183 kW, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive will have 280 kW.

Claimed ranges are 540 km and 740 km for the single-motor and 675 km for the dual-motor.

Hope lingers

Reportedly on track to make its public showing at the Paris Motor Show in October, the Gamma will be produced at the Melfi plant and, as mentioned, go on-sale before the end of the year.

Despite speculation of Lancia possibly returning to right-hand drive markets, with South Africa having been mentioned, no indication by Stellantis South Africa to do has been made.