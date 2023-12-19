Alfa Romeo’s EV future will include new SUV and retention of Giulia

New product roll-out will begin with the Milano in 2024, and then focus on electrification in 2025 before the EV switch fully flicks two years later.

Alfa Romeo has provided a glimpse of the brand’s anticipated product line-up ahead of its transitioning towards a fully electric marque in 2027.

New flagship SUV, Giulia stays

Ahead of the introduction of the Milano next year as its smallest SUV below the Tonale, the Giulia will be renewed for a second generation in 2025, followed a year later by the all-new Stelvio, both fully electric.

Arriving in the 2027, the much speculated, since 2018, flagship SUV above the Stelvio will become a reality, reportedly with seven-seats and also based on one of the EV dedicated STLA platforms.

In making the announcement to Britain’s Autocar on the sidelines of the Milano’s name uncovering last week, Alfa Romeo boss, Jean-Philippe Imparato, hinted that the retention of the Giulia had been intentional as apart from a sedan being part of Alfa’s DNA, its renewal provides a better base for a future, non-SUV products.

Tonale will become Alfa’s mid-range SUV positioned below the Stelvio and the incoming new Milano. Image: Alfa Romeo

“I strongly believe that when you speak about electrification, you speak about aero, and when you speak about aero, you speak about ‘Berlina’, or sedan,” Imparato said.

“You will have a Giulia in the Alfa Romeo range − and not only that, because the next steps we are working on are: what is the answer to the GTV, and what could be the answer to the Duetto (Spider)? But as it is not locked and validated for the moment, I don’t want to elaborate on that.”

Not only about SUVs

Long known to have expressed interest in reviving the GTV and Spider, both shelved following the merger of the former PSA Group and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in 2021 that lead to the creation of Stellantis, Imparato went further by saying that at a Giulia estate could even happen as Alfa Romeo won’t become an SUV-only brand at any stage.

“I don’t want to become an SUV brand, even if the world is switching to SUVs. I don’t want to give up on the sedan [saloon] market. It’s in Alfa’s DNA to have a sporty sedan. But I also acknowledge that there were many suggestions that there should be a station wagon [estate] version of the Giulia,” he said.

Stelvio will no longer be Alfa’s flagship SUV as it fall underneath a new fully electric flagship in 2027. Image: Alfa Romeo

“Maybe there’s a tipping point between the sedan and the station wagon. With a new Giulia, maybe we can have the best of both worlds.”

Set to once again spawn a Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) model when its debuts, with a reported but not confirmed 746 kW or 1 000 PS according to Autocar, the Giulia is expected to make use of the STLA Medium platform, albeit with a significantly bigger batter pack and electric motor than the current set-up comprising a 98-kWh pack capable of delivering up to 285 kW in dual-motor form.

For its part, the Stelvio could make use of the same architecture, while the flagship seven-seater, rumoured to be called Visconti, could be mounted on the STLA Large due next year or in 2025 with a battery pack as big as 118-kWh.

More soon

As it stands, no exact details are known, however, expect a possible clearer image to emerge once the Milano makes its world debut in April next year.

