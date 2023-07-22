LISTEN: When can we expect to see the all-new Toyota Fortuner?

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

The exact date of the all-new Toyota Fortuner’s arrival has been a hotly debated topic over the last few years.

Listen to Pitstop podcast

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe and Charl Bosch discuss the possibility of when we can expect to see the all-new model.

A leaked image from India on social media claiming to be that of the all-new Toyota Fortuner caused quite a stir this week. The controversial image looked more like a reworked Isuzu MU-X than anything else. And many social media users commented exactly that.

The race is on

But even in the event of the so-called leaked image being completely inaccurate, it does fuel the debate of the new model’s arrival. Giving its unveiling additional impetus, is the fact that it will effectively be a preview of the next generation Toyota Hilux.

Reports out of Brazil last year suggested that the wraps would be taken off all-new Toyota Fortuner in 2023. Brazil is one of the Fortuner’s biggest markets along with Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and India. Chances are that the new model will be launches in Thailand which was the case with the midlife update in 2020.

Toyota Fortuner a local favourite

But South Africans will need to be patient. Even in the event of the all-new Toyota Fortuner making its first global appearance in 2023 still. Mzansi is only expected to get it in 2024 at the earliest.

The Fortuner is a very important model for Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM). Built alongside the Hilux in Prospecton, Durban, it consistently ranks as one of Mzansi’s favourite SUVs.

Last month alone, TSAM sold 1 639 Fortuners. This was more than five times the number of units of Ford Everests, its biggest rival, were sold.

But Ford did recently add additional derivatives to the Everest range, which should give its sales a boost.

Another rival, Isuzu, is also introducing an entry-level 1.9-litre derivative to its MU-X range.