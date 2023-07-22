WATCH: Sexy Renault Captur has curves in all the right places

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Having spent the last three months in the Renault Captur, the compact crossover SUV has thoroughly showed The Citizen Motoring that it is more than just a pretty face. A generous specification list, peppy 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and safety features make the Captur an appealing package.

Watch how good Renault Captur looks

But still, enough can’t be said of that pretty face. Oozing with French flair, there is no denying that the Renault Captur is one of the sexiest offerings out there.

At the front, a striking feature of the Captur is the LED headlights which incorporates C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The headlights flank a grille that wider than before, on top of what Renault calls an “expressive” front bumper. The front end is rounded off by the lower grille, fog light housings and a skid plate.

Along its sides, the Renault Captur features athletic curves and a raised waist. Protective mouldings run down the length of the car and around the wheel arches. And speaking of wheels, it runs on 17-inch five double-spoke alloy rims.

A work of art

The rear end also features C-shaped taillight of which the upper parts extend into the tailgate. A spoiler rounds off the rear window at the top, while a skid plate blends in well under the bumper.

Only offered on top spec Intens derivatives, the Renault Captur features bi-tone colour options which has a blacked-out roof. We though the black roof along with the Ivory White paintwork of our long-termer works like a charm. Adding to the contrast is the blacked-out side mirrors.

The impressive styling continues in the cabin of the Renault Captur. The quality of the materials is a tell-tale sign that is no run-of-the-mill SUV.

Clever design

The interior highlights include the 9.3-inch tablet-style infotainment system and “flying console” with e-shifter. According to Renault, the console design improves driving position ergonomics and makes it easier to shift gears.

Although the seats are not clad in leather, they do feature a very clever combination of materials adding an upmarket feel.

Next up we say goodbye to our Renault Captur Intens and the excellent fuel economy it gave us on a round trip to the Eastern Cape.