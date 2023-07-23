R4k a month can buy you a VW Polo, Polo Vivo or Ford Fiesta

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

While you’ll struggle to find finance on a new car on a monthly budget of R4 000, there are plenty of used options, like the VW Polo, Polo Vivo and Ford Fiesta.

According to AutoTrader, these three hatches are the used cars that dealers get the most enquiries about from prospective buyers with a monthly repayment budget of R4k.

The VW Polo and Polo Vivo have been local favourites for a long time. They are renowned for their build quality and safety and offer good value for money. Their fuel frugality, comfort, space and looks are also sought-after.

“Affordable and reliable with robust engines, these first-rate hatches offer much of what consumers expect at a R4 000 a month price point that won’t blow the budget,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

The most popular year models for these three hatchbacks are:

2014 VW Polo

A 2014 VW Polo TSI is available in three trim levels. It comes with a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine paired with a five-speed or six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG auto transmission.

This model year boasts a five-star NCAP and ANCAP safety rating, a spacious 280-litre boot and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The Comfortline variant comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. Specifications include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

On the safety front, this VW Polo has front passenger and side airbags, ISOFIX child seat mountings and rear door child-proof locks.

According to AutoTrader data, consumers can expect to pay an average of R144 056 for a 2014 Polo model. It has an average of 122 097 km on the clock.

2017 VW Polo Vivo

This is a restyled VW Polo with minor exterior and interior design tweaks. It is fitted with a 1.4-litre or 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine.

The Polo Vivo is a reinvention of the fourth-generation Polo which has become South Africa’s top-selling passenger car.

The claimed fuel consumption for the manual 1.4-litre variant is 6.2 litres per 100 km. The average price point for a Polo Vivo is R149 000 for 2017 models with 100 000 km average mileage.

2015 Ford Fiesta

There’s the frisky Ford Fiesta 1.0-litre turbo petrol for those looking for a small automatic. Mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, it has claimed fuel economy of 4.9 L/100 km.

This Ford Fiesta received a five-star NCAP and ANCAP safety rating.

This model offers standard Bluetooth, electric windows, two airbags, ISOFIX brackets and remote central locking.

R142 903 is the average price for a 2015 Ford Fiesta with 107 118 km on the clock.

For more insights into South Africa’s online used vehicle market, see AutoTrader’s Annual Car Industry Report for 2022.