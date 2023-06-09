Prado-previewing, rugged new Lexus GX officially revealed

By Charl Bosch

Just under a month after disclosing the first teaser image, Lexus, in the early hours of Friday morning (9 June), officially debuted the radically different all-new GX that provides the first glimpse of what new the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will look like later this year.

Dimensions

Designed from the ground up based on Toyota’s new body-on-frame TNGA-F platform that underpins the LX spun-off of the Land Cruiser 300, the Sequoia, Tundra and the all-new Tacoma, the GX is said to be the most capable generation yet and in spite of initial speculation, premieres without the availability of a hybrid powertrain.

Measuring 5 004 mm long, 2 114 mm wide, 1 920 mm tall and riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 450 mm, the GX gains in every dimension compared to its predecessor, though surprisingly, no details regarding ground clearance was mentioned.

Off-road comes first

None the less, as per its off-road credentials evident by the unveiling of a new trim level called Overtrail, the GX keeps the low range gearbox and full-time four-wheel-drive system, with the mentioned derivative also boasting a 33-inch all-terrain tyres wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels, an electronically locking rear differential and a Torsen limited slip differential that varies power between the front and rear axles.

Overtrail gets a Torsen limited slip differential and standard 33-inch all-terrain wheels. Image: Lexus.

The final off-road touches, to the Overtrail and its step-up Overtrail+ derivative, is a steel front bash plate and rear skidplate the Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension lifted from the Land Cruiser 300, the Multi-Terrain Select system and the Rock Crawl function activated when in low range.

Aggressive box

Depicted Premium model kicks the GX range off. Image: Lexus

As evident by the series of teaser images released of the past month, the GX ushers in a completely new design language vastly different to its predecessor that had been on-sale for 14 years.

Designed to resemble to the Land Cruiser 300, which itself had been inspired by the Land Cruiser 80, the GX sports a more aggressive X-shaped Spindle Grille and thin LED headlights, complete with the L-shaped daytime running diode Lexus claims makes a case for the newcomer’s definition as a “sophisticated SUV”.

Riding on 20-inch alloy wheels, the GX, like the rest of the range, officially adopts the full designation, Lexus GX 550. Image: Lexus

Its side profile being similar to the Land Cruiser 300 as well, design elements from the Land Cruiser 70-series have also been incorporated, namely the upright windscreen, thin window surround, oversized side-mirrors and design of the rear side windows.

The rear facia is again largely Land Cruiser 300 inspired, though more compact and with a bulging rear wing, rounded bumper and, in a GX first, a split tailgate in which the rear window can be opened separately instead of the entire now electrically operated tailgate.

For the first time, a split tailgate with an opening rear window comes standard on the GX. Image: Lexus

Besides the Overtrail+ and Overtrail+ that serve as the mid-range derivatives, the GX line-up comprises two other variants split into two; the entry-level Premium and Premium+, and the flagship Luxury and Luxury+.

With the exception of spec, all three trim grades ride on different size wheels; the mentioned 18-inches on the pair of Overtrails, 20-inches in the case of the Premium and 22-inches on the Luxury.

Seating for seven comes standard. Image: Lexus

The end result is a difference is towing capacity with the Premium and Overtrail able to tow 3 629 kg and the Luxury up to 3 170 kg.

In terms of breakover, approach and departure angles, the GX features the following:

Premium Overtrail Luxury Departure Angle 23-degrees 22-degrees 21-degrees Breakover Angle 23-degrees 24-degrees 23-degrees Approach Angle 26-degrees 26-degrees 26-degrees

With the rear seats down, boot space is to be greater than on the old GX, though no figures were revealed. Image: Lexus.

Rounding the exterior off is a choice of 11 colours, plus four bi-tone hues solely reserved for the Overtrail and Overtrail+.

New world inside

Inside, the interior, which Lexus says has been designed according to buyer demand and feedback, represents a complete departure from the old GX and also the Land Cruiser Prado, as it incorporates Land Cruiser 300 and Tacoma elements.

New 14-inch infotainment system take pride of place inside a radically different new interior. Image: Lexus

Providing seating for seven as standard, but available with a six-seater option in the form of a pair of captain’s style chairs in the second row, physical switchgear, plus a traditional gear lever, dominates the GX’s cabin, although pride of place goes to a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inclusive of over-the-air updates, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although available with a Head-Up Display as option, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard fare across the entire GX range, along with heated and ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, up to six USB ports, a 120-watt inverter and a ten-speaker sound system.

Centre console console still endowed with physical switchgear, plus a traditional gear lever. Image: Lexus

In addition to the Head-Up Display, buyers can also have a heated second row and electrically folding third row, a cooled glove box and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system from the options list.

Depending on the trim level, the GX will have model specific material finishes. In the case of the depicted Overtrail, the combination involves black-and-olive suede called Chateau. Image: Lexus

On the safety side, the GX’s array of tech, trim level depended, comprise Downhill Assist, Pre-Collision System, Lane Trace Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Steering Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

No more V8

It’s new platform also resulting in it being one of the first non-F Sport Lexus models to receive the Adaptive Variable Suspension in addition to a newly designed double wishbone design at the front and multi-link at the rear, up front, the GX loses its 4.6-litre V8 in favour of the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 used in the LX, Land Cruiser 300, Tundra and Sequoia.

V8 has been dropped in favour of the twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre V6. Image: Lexus

Hooked to a brand-new ten-speed automatic gearbox, the unit develops 260kW/649Nm and despite being the sole option for now, a hybrid, likely to use the i-Force Max unit, has been confirmed for introduction at a later stage.

Wait for Prado

Officially called the GX 550 whereas its V8-powered predecessor sported the GX 460 moniker as per its engine’s displacement, the new GX will continue to be made at the Tahara Plant in Japan and go on-sale in the United States early next year.

A facility that also manufactures the Prado, the GX’s unveiling all but confirms its Toyota sibling’s debut won’t happen in 2024 as a previously claimed, though an exact time of reveal remains unknown.

Land Cruiser 300 rear designed flanked by a new name reading GX 550 instead of the previous GX 460. Image: Lexus

Speculatively though, an announcement is likely within the coming months, which means sales will commence next year, but earlier than expected as a result of the forwarded debut.

Unlike the GX which never set foot on local soil, the Land Cruiser Prado is an all but certainty for South Africa, but only from 2024 and yet to be confirmed officially by Toyota South Africa Motors.

