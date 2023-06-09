Prado-previewing, rugged new Lexus GX officially revealed

Just under a month after disclosing the first teaser image, Lexus, in the early hours of Friday morning (9 June), officially debuted the radically different all-new GX that provides the first glimpse of what new the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will look like later this year.
Dimensions
Designed from the ground up based on Toyota’s new body-on-frame TNGA-F platform that underpins the LX spun-off of the Land Cruiser 300, the Sequoia, Tundra and the all-new Tacoma, the GX is said to be the most capable generation yet and in spite of initial speculation, premieres without the availability of a hybrid powertrain.
Measuring 5 004 mm long, 2 114 mm wide, 1 920 mm tall and riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 450 mm, the GX gains in every dimension compared to its predecessor, though surprisingly, no details regarding ground clearance was mentioned.
Off-road comes first
None the less, as per its off-road credentials evident by the unveiling of a new trim level called Overtrail, the GX keeps the low range gearbox and full-time four-wheel-drive system, with the mentioned derivative also boasting a 33-inch all-terrain tyres wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels, an electronically locking rear differential and a Torsen limited slip differential that varies power between the front and rear axles.
The final off-road touches, to the Overtrail and its step-up Overtrail+ derivative, is a steel front bash plate and rear skidplate the Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension lifted from the Land Cruiser 300, the Multi-Terrain Select system and the Rock Crawl function activated when in low range.
Aggressive box
As evident by the series of teaser images released of the past month, the GX ushers in a completely new design language vastly different to its predecessor that had been on-sale for 14 years.
Designed to resemble to the Land Cruiser 300, which itself had been inspired by the Land Cruiser 80, the GX sports a more aggressive X-shaped Spindle Grille and thin LED headlights, complete with the L-shaped daytime running diode Lexus claims makes a case for the newcomer’s definition as a “sophisticated SUV”.
Its side profile being similar to the Land Cruiser 300 as well, design elements from the Land Cruiser 70-series have also been incorporated, namely the upright windscreen, thin window surround, oversized side-mirrors and design of the rear side windows.
The rear facia is again largely Land Cruiser 300 inspired, though more compact and with a bulging rear wing, rounded bumper and, in a GX first, a split tailgate in which the rear window can be opened separately instead of the entire now electrically operated tailgate.
Besides the Overtrail+ and Overtrail+ that serve as the mid-range derivatives, the GX line-up comprises two other variants split into two; the entry-level Premium and Premium+, and the flagship Luxury and Luxury+.
With the exception of spec, all three trim grades ride on different size wheels; the mentioned 18-inches on the pair of Overtrails, 20-inches in the case of the Premium and 22-inches on the Luxury.
The end result is a difference is towing capacity with the Premium and Overtrail able to tow 3 629 kg and the Luxury up to 3 170 kg.
In terms of breakover, approach and departure angles, the GX features the following:
|Premium
|Overtrail
|Luxury
|Departure Angle
|23-degrees
|22-degrees
|21-degrees
|Breakover Angle
|23-degrees
|24-degrees
|23-degrees
|Approach Angle
|26-degrees
|26-degrees
|26-degrees
Rounding the exterior off is a choice of 11 colours, plus four bi-tone hues solely reserved for the Overtrail and Overtrail+.
New world inside
Inside, the interior, which Lexus says has been designed according to buyer demand and feedback, represents a complete departure from the old GX and also the Land Cruiser Prado, as it incorporates Land Cruiser 300 and Tacoma elements.
Providing seating for seven as standard, but available with a six-seater option in the form of a pair of captain’s style chairs in the second row, physical switchgear, plus a traditional gear lever, dominates the GX’s cabin, although pride of place goes to a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inclusive of over-the-air updates, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Although available with a Head-Up Display as option, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard fare across the entire GX range, along with heated and ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, up to six USB ports, a 120-watt inverter and a ten-speaker sound system.
In addition to the Head-Up Display, buyers can also have a heated second row and electrically folding third row, a cooled glove box and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system from the options list.
On the safety side, the GX’s array of tech, trim level depended, comprise Downhill Assist, Pre-Collision System, Lane Trace Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Steering Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
No more V8
It’s new platform also resulting in it being one of the first non-F Sport Lexus models to receive the Adaptive Variable Suspension in addition to a newly designed double wishbone design at the front and multi-link at the rear, up front, the GX loses its 4.6-litre V8 in favour of the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 used in the LX, Land Cruiser 300, Tundra and Sequoia.
Hooked to a brand-new ten-speed automatic gearbox, the unit develops 260kW/649Nm and despite being the sole option for now, a hybrid, likely to use the i-Force Max unit, has been confirmed for introduction at a later stage.
Wait for Prado
Officially called the GX 550 whereas its V8-powered predecessor sported the GX 460 moniker as per its engine’s displacement, the new GX will continue to be made at the Tahara Plant in Japan and go on-sale in the United States early next year.
A facility that also manufactures the Prado, the GX’s unveiling all but confirms its Toyota sibling’s debut won’t happen in 2024 as a previously claimed, though an exact time of reveal remains unknown.
Speculatively though, an announcement is likely within the coming months, which means sales will commence next year, but earlier than expected as a result of the forwarded debut.
Unlike the GX which never set foot on local soil, the Land Cruiser Prado is an all but certainty for South Africa, but only from 2024 and yet to be confirmed officially by Toyota South Africa Motors.
