Chery drops Tiggo 8’s price tag with new petrol-only derivative

Tiggo 8 range now spans two variants, with a choice of either plug-in hybrid or conventional combustion engine options.
Chery has introduced a conventional combustion engine model to the Tiggo 8 range after debuting the current line-up solely as a plug-in hybrid last year.
Worth, however, noting, is that the brand still offers the Pro on local soil as the entry point to the Tiggo 8 line-up.
No electrification here
Priced at a credit of R160 000, the newly introduced Apex retains the same dimensions and seven-seat layout as the CSH hybrid, but with motivation from the familiar 1.6 T-GDI engine.
Replacing the CSH’s 1.5-litre hybrid setup, the combustion engine is identical to that used in the Tiggo 8 Pro LS with outputs 137kW/275Nm.
Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels, this time via a seven-speed dual-clutch instead of the hybrid’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).
Standard is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.
Spec
On the specification front, Chery has confirmed the following items for the Apex:
- 19-inch alloy wheels;
- LED headlights;
- folding electric mirrors;
- illuminated Scuff Plates
- imitation leather upholstery;
- multi-function steering wheel;
- electric, heated and ventilated front seats;
- reclining and messaging front for the front passenger’s seat;
- dual-zone climate control;
- push-button start;
- keyless entry;
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;
- panoramic sunroof;
- electric tailgate;
- cooled centre console;
- 15.6-inch infotainment system;
- wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto;
- eight-speaker Sony sound system;
- ambient lighting;
- integrated satellite navigation;
- wireless smartphone charging pad;
- type-A and type-C USB ports
Safety and driver assistance systems comprise the following:
- seven airbags;
- rain sense wipers;
- tyre pressure monitor;
- front and rear parking sensors;
- 540-degree surround-view camera;
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Forward Collision Warning;
- Automatic Emergency Braking;
- Brake Override Assist;
- Hill Start Assist Control;
- Hill Descent Control;
- Auto High Beam Assist;
- Lane Keep Assist;
- Blind Spot Detection;
- Lane Departure Warning;
- Traffic Jam Assist;
- Lane Departure Prevention;
- Door Open Alert:
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
- Reverse Automatic Braking
Price
Now available in a choice of three colours, Khaki White, Carbon Black and Bamboo Grey, the Tiggo 8 Apex’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.
- Tiggo 8 1.6 T-GDI Apex DCT – R569 900
- Tiggo 8 CSH Apex – R729 900