Chery drops Tiggo 8’s price tag with new petrol-only derivative

Tiggo 8 range now spans two variants, with a choice of either plug-in hybrid or conventional combustion engine options.

Chery has introduced a conventional combustion engine model to the Tiggo 8 range after debuting the current line-up solely as a plug-in hybrid last year.

Worth, however, noting, is that the brand still offers the Pro on local soil as the entry point to the Tiggo 8 line-up.

No electrification here

Priced at a credit of R160 000, the newly introduced Apex retains the same dimensions and seven-seat layout as the CSH hybrid, but with motivation from the familiar 1.6 T-GDI engine.

Replacing the CSH’s 1.5-litre hybrid setup, the combustion engine is identical to that used in the Tiggo 8 Pro LS with outputs 137kW/275Nm.

Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels, this time via a seven-speed dual-clutch instead of the hybrid’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Standard is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Spec

On the specification front, Chery has confirmed the following items for the Apex:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

illuminated Scuff Plates

imitation leather upholstery;

multi-function steering wheel;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

reclining and messaging front for the front passenger’s seat;

dual-zone climate control;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

panoramic sunroof;

electric tailgate;

cooled centre console;

15.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto;

eight-speaker Sony sound system;

ambient lighting;

integrated satellite navigation;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

type-A and type-C USB ports

Safety and driver assistance systems comprise the following:

seven airbags;

rain sense wipers;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree surround-view camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Brake Override Assist;

Hill Start Assist Control;

Hill Descent Control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Detection;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Departure Prevention;

Door Open Alert:

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Price

Now available in a choice of three colours, Khaki White, Carbon Black and Bamboo Grey, the Tiggo 8 Apex’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.