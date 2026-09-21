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Chery drops Tiggo 8’s price tag with new petrol-only derivative

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

21 September 2026

08:00 am

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Tiggo 8 range now spans two variants, with a choice of either plug-in hybrid or conventional combustion engine options.

Chery Tiggo 8 South Africa price

Tiggo 8 range has been bolstered by a new petrol-only variant. Picture: Chery

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Chery has introduced a conventional combustion engine model to the Tiggo 8 range after debuting the current line-up solely as a plug-in hybrid last year.

Worth, however, noting, is that the brand still offers the Pro on local soil as the entry point to the Tiggo 8 line-up.

No electrification here

Priced at a credit of R160 000, the newly introduced Apex retains the same dimensions and seven-seat layout as the CSH hybrid, but with motivation from the familiar 1.6 T-GDI engine.

Replacing the CSH’s 1.5-litre hybrid setup, the combustion engine is identical to that used in the Tiggo 8 Pro LS with outputs 137kW/275Nm.

Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels, this time via a seven-speed dual-clutch instead of the hybrid’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Standard is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Spec

On the specification front, Chery has confirmed the following items for the Apex:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • folding electric mirrors;
  • illuminated Scuff Plates
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • multi-function steering wheel;
  • electric, heated and ventilated front seats;
  • reclining and messaging front for the front passenger’s seat;
  • dual-zone climate control;
  • push-button start;
  • keyless entry;
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • panoramic sunroof;
  • electric tailgate;
  • cooled centre console;
  • 15.6-inch infotainment system;
  • wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto;
  • eight-speaker Sony sound system;
  • ambient lighting;
  • integrated satellite navigation;
  • wireless smartphone charging pad;
  • type-A and type-C USB ports

Safety and driver assistance systems comprise the following:

  • seven airbags;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • front and rear parking sensors;
  • 540-degree surround-view camera;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Forward Collision Warning;
  • Automatic Emergency Braking;
  • Brake Override Assist;
  • Hill Start Assist Control;
  • Hill Descent Control;
  • Auto High Beam Assist;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Blind Spot Detection;
  • Lane Departure Warning;
  • Traffic Jam Assist;
  • Lane Departure Prevention;
  • Door Open Alert:
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
  • Reverse Automatic Braking

Price

Now available in a choice of three colours, Khaki White, Carbon Black and Bamboo Grey, the Tiggo 8 Apex’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

  • Tiggo 8 1.6 T-GDI Apex DCT – R569 900
  • Tiggo 8 CSH Apex – R729 900

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