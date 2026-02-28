PODCAST: All-new Toyota RAV4 set to make a splash in Mzansi

SUV will be offered for the first time in GR Sport guise with 235kW of power.

Toyota is all set to introduce the all-new RAV4 in South Africa in 2026.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) showcased the sixth-generation model of the SUV at its annual State of the Motoring industry address earlier this month in GR Sport guise. This trim level will make its debut on the new model alongside the GX and VX monikers.

TSAM is confident that the all-new Toyota RAV4 and also the Land Cruiser FJ will gain market share in the D-SUV gap between the Corolla Cross and Fortuner.

New Toyota RAV4 makes Pitstop

The line-up will offer a choice of three powertrain. The GX and VX models will reportedly be offered with petrol and self-charging hybrid (HEV) powertrains. A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is expected to be reserved for the GR-S.

It was also confirmed that the local market will receive a unique to South Africa petrol engine. As non-hybrid RAV4 isn’t sold in Europa and the United States anymore, the petrol engine destined for Mzansi could be the normally aspirated 2.0-litre used in the rebadged Wildlander in China. This mill sends 125kW of power and 206Nm to the front wheels via CVT.

Two hybrid powetrains

In the US, a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with electrical assistance sends 166kW to the front-wheels. It is also offered in four-wheel-drive, which features 174kW of power.

The PHEV combines the 2.5-litre engine with 22.7kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The combined output is a very healthy 235kW.

The all-new Toyota RAV4 is 4 600mm long, 1 680mm tall, 1 860mm wide and it’s wheelbase measures 2 690mm.

The all-new Toyota RAV4’s redesigned interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system measuring either 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch.