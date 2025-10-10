Aston Martin DB12 morphs into more powerful and improved DB12 S

Replacement for the normal DB12 becomes the most powerful, non-flagship Aston ever made.

Just over two years after making its world debut as the replacement for the DB11, Aston Martin has removed the wraps from the more powerful S version of the DB12.

Replacing the standard model, the third S model to be introduced after the Vanquish S and DBX S over the last 12 months also becomes the most powerful non-flagship Aston ever made.

Power turned up

Revealed in coupe form only, but with a drop-top Volante confirmed for 2026, the DB12 S retains the use of the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which has been uprated to produce 515 kW from the standard model’s 500 kW. Torque is unchanged at 800 Nm.

ALSO READ: ‘Next chapter’ written as Aston Martin debuts new 500 kW DB12

Still paired to the ZF-sourced eight-speed Touchtronic gearbox, the DB12 S will now get from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds – a tenth faster than the standard DB12- and hit the same 325 km/h top speed.

New outside

Aesthetically, the S’ changes include a new bonnet complete with active louvers, a new front splitter below the restyled bumper, air inlets behind the wheel arches, red and dark chrome S badges, and gloss black door sills.

Revisions to the rear require a keen eye.

New at the rear is a fixed bootlid spoiler, a redesigned diffuser integrated into the equally new bumper, and a pair of stacked exhaust outlets.

Small changes inside

Inside, the interior changes are more minimal and comprise a knurled metal and red adonised finish for the drive mode selector, red stitching on the headrests and seatbelts, and a choice of semi-aniline leather, Alcantara and semi-aniline/Alcantra upholstery.

Interior has undergone the smallest of changes compared to the DB12. Image: Aston Martin

An Alcantara-clad heated steering wheel and carbon fibre shelled Performance seats can both be had as options.

Dynamically overhauled

Underneath resides the biggest changes, namely revised adaptive Bilstein DTX dampers, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, new casters, recalibrated power steering and the option of a titanium exhaust system tipping the scales at 11.7 kg lighter than the standard unit.

Not stopping there, Aston has also retuned the electronic rear differential, the Integrated Brake Slip Control system and the launch control.

Riding on newly styled 21-inch alloy wheels, the final change involves the previously optional carbon ceramic brakes being made standard with 410 mm sized discs at the front and 360 mm at the rear.

Now available for pre-ordering, no pricing details were disclosed.

ALSO READ: Vanquish S makes renewed return as Aston Martin DBS’ successor