Speculation over as Mercedes-Benz confirms new A-Class in 2028

The current W177 will live on till 2028 before being replaced by an all-new generation offering combustion and EV powertrains.

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly broken its silence on the future of the A-Class by confirming that the current W177 won’t be the last for its smallest model.

Uncertainty…

Back in 2022, the three-pointed star hinted at the A-Class possibly not being renewed as part of its product range clampdown from 33 to 14 models.

One of Benz’s oldest models having debuted in 2018, the W177 or fourth generation A-Class has since its launch only received a single mid-life update in 2023, as well as market specific specification tweaks.

Casting further doubt about its continuation were comments made by CEO Ola Källenius, seemingly confirming its end by 2026.

“It’s not our goal to be a competitor of the volume producers. That’s not what the Mercedes-Benz brand stands for. So, stay tuned as far as our product portfolio is concerned,” Källenius told Autocar.

Staying

In a reversal last year, though, Mercedes-Benz production head Jorg Burzer said A-Class production had been prolonged to 2028 due to ongoing demand.

The executive, however, confirmed to Germanys’ Automobilwoche that the A-Class’ MPV sibling, the B-Class, would still cease production in 2026.

No more speculation

In the latest announcement, Autocar reports that the go-ahead had been given to replace the W177 after 2028 with an all-new fifth generation A-Class.

A move that will see it continue to the rival the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series – both getting new iterations in 2027 and 2028 respectively – the British publication claims the new A-Class will ride on the same MMA platform as CLA and offer the same powertrain options.

This means the first-time availability of an electric powertrain tentatively called BMW i1, which will see it go up against the incoming Audi A2.

Back to its “MPV’ past?

A-Class could return to its MPV roots as with the first and depicted second generation. Picture: favcars.com

Accordingly, the newcomer will revert to an MPV-like appearance similar to the first two generations.

An unnamed Mercedes-Benz source, however, told the publication that the A-Class won’t become an out-and-out crossover as this would see it ingress on the GLA and GLB, both renewed for new generations.

“We have a compact crossover with the GLA. We were also previously present in the compact MPV market with the B-Class,” the source said.

“But with the introduction of the GLA and GLB, we now offer far more contemporary alternatives for those seeking a car with compact dimensions and an elevated seating position”.

CLA platform, possible 368 kW EV AMG

A-Class will use the underpinnings of the new CLA as its base, with combustion and electric powertrains. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Going a step further, the publication claims the EV variant could spawn an AMG model capable of producing up to 368kW.

At present, the CLA – which arrives in South Africa in the second quarter of the year – offers a choice of two 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines; 120kW/250Nm in the CLA 200 and 140kW/300Nm in the CLA 220.

The electric variants comprise two models as well; the CLA 250+ that outputs 200kW/335Nm from its 85-kWh battery, and the dual-motor, all-wheel drive CLA 350 4Matic which develops 260kW/515Nm.

Maximum respective ranges are 792km and 771km.

In a first for the A-Class, the EV will be rear-wheel drive whereas the combustion model will remain front-wheel drive.

Unlike the dual platform strategy BMW will use for the 1 Series and i1, the A-Class will be underpinned by the MMA regardless of the powertrain.

More later

As with the 1 Series, only expect details of the new A-Class to become apparent towards the end of the year and throughout 2027.