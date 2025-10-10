Renault Kwid price-cut makes hatchback cheapest car in Mzansi

At R178 799, the Renault Kwid Life edges out Toyota Vitz and Suzuki S-Presso on pricelist.

Renault’s Kwid has just become South Africa’s most affordable new passenger car.

In a cheeky marketing move, Renault SA have dropped the price of their top-selling Kwid to R178 799. This makes it R1 cheaper than the Toyota Vitz and R101 less than the Suzuki S-Presso. Say what you want, but at the most budget sensitive part of the market, price is all-important.

Better than before

The Renault Kwid hatchback was specifically designed to meet the needs of anyone looking to buy an affordable car. It makes ownership and driving simpler with a decent array of array of equipment. Offering larger 14-inch wheels, impressive ground clearance together with a new rear axle that improves road holding.

Design cues include SUV-styled headlamps with silver streak LED daylight running lights and tail lamps with LED light guides. On the inside you get new chrome finishes and new upholstery fabrics. An all-new steering wheel plus new centre fascia and meter cluster with sportier graphics also do duty on the Renault Kwid

Standard aircon, reverse camera, electric front and rear windows and electrical adjustable door mirrors can be found too. As is a new MediaNav, multi-media system, complete with a larger 8-inch touchscreen display radio with Bluetooth connectivity, and the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Frugal sipper

The interior of the Renault Kwid is further complimented by class-leading space that comfortably seats five adults. And it offers 279 litres of boot space.

Under the bonnet, Renault’s compact 1.0- litre, three-cylinder, Smart Control efficiency (SCe), engine powers the Kwid. Producing a modest 50kW of power and 91Nm of torque, the engine can be paired to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. The highlight being fuel efficiency with a claimed fuel consumption number of 4.7 litres per 100km for the manual and just 4.4L/100km for the AMT derivative.

Safety in the Renault Kwid comes in the form of dual front airbags, ABS brakes and a seat belt reminder.

Renault Kwid pricing

Kwid 1.0-litre Life – R178 799

Kwid 1.0-litre Zen – R199 999

Kwid 1.0-litre Climber – R212 999

*Peace of mind comes in the form of one-year comprehensive insurance cover. Also standard is two-year service plan and five-year/150 000km warranty.