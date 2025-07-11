Motoring

Aston Martin unleashes most powerful Vantage S ever made

11 July 2025

S becomes the first non-V12 engine production Vantage to offer 500 kW.

Aston Martin debuts new Vantage S

Vantage S come resplendent with red accents, carbon fibre fixtures and bespoke, albeit optional, 21-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels. Image: Aston Martin

Billed as the most focused of its namesake, Aston Martin has whipped the wraps off the new Vantage S.

The Vantage S retains the “standard” model’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, but gains an injection of power – an increase of 11 kW for a peak power output of 500 kW.

Torque remains unchanged, at 800 Nm. Power is exclusively delivered to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin debuts new Vantage S
Various aerodynamic changes, including the revised rear spoiler, is said to generate 111 kg of downforce at top speed. Image: Aston Martin

According to the manufacturer, thanks to the increase in power, along with the changes made to the engine’s calibration and optimised launch control system, the Vantage S completes the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds, making it one-tenth of a second quicker to the three-figure marker than its “standard” coupé sibling’s 3.5-second claim.

The 0-200 km/h dash is dispatched in 10.1 seconds. The top speed remains unchanged, at 325 km/h.

Aston Martin debuts new Vantage S
Interior makeover comprises Alcantara upholstery seats with red S badges, and carbon fibre inserts. Image: Aston Martin

The Vantage S is brought to a halt by a steel braking system, comprising 400 mm fore/360 mm aft discs, and six-and four-piston calipers, front and rear. A carbon ceramic setup is also available.

