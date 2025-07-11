Renault Boreal revealed as dramatically restyled Dacia Bigster

As it stands, the Boreal has only been mentioned for Latin America, Brazil, Eastern Europe and select African markets, excluding South Africa for now.

Although based on the Bigster, the Boreal has undergone an extensive redesign. Image: Renault

Confirmed in a single teaser image in April, with no official details being revealed, Renault has removed the wraps from the all-new Boreal destined for 70 markets outside Europe.

Effectively a rebadged version of the Dacia Bigster, the Boreal will be assembled in Brazil for Latin America, with assembly for the remaining 54 markets in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and select African nations originating from Turkey.

Fundamentals

Debuting first in Latin America this year, the Boreal’s exterior difference from the Bigster has been dramatic, as apart from the side profile, it sports a completely unique front and rear facia design, additionally not shared with the Duster.

Its name supposedly denoting “technology, status and comfort”, the Boreal rides on the same CMF-B platform as the Bigster and Duster, but with a 14 mm reduction in overall length to 4 556 mm compared to the former.

Unchanged is the 2 702 mm long wheelbase, the 1 841 mm width and 1 650 mm overall height. The claimed ground clearance is 213 mm and as with the Bigster, the Boreal provides seating for five.

In terms of boot space, the Boreal offers 522-litres with the rear seats up, which expands to 1 279-litres with the same 20/60/20 split rear back as the Bigster folded down.

New look

Aesthetically, the Boreal’s reworked exterior comprises a new colour coded mesh grille, split LED light clusters, a gloss black bar above the Renault logo, Hyundai Tucson-type LED fog lamps, a new front bumper and air intake, and a silver skidplate on higher-end models.

Rear-end styling takes inspiration from the Symbioz. Image: Renault

At the rear, the taillights have been restyled to resemble those of the Jetour Dashing, while the facia itself derives heavily from the step-up Symbioz.

Depending on the trim grade, the Boreal will be available with a dual-tone roof and up to 19-inch alloy wheels, not shared in appearance with the Bigster.

Renault-nised Dacia interior

Inside, the interior’s differences comprise a new steering wheel and more premium materials, but retains the dual 10-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system from the Bigster, the latter angled towards the driver and inclusive of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and integrated satellite navigation.

Also kept are the physical switches underneath the central air vents, the toggle switch for the gear lever, the design of the centre console and a refrigerated central cubby.

Interior differs subtly from the Bigster. Image: Renault

Elsewhere, and again depending on the trim grade, the Boreal will be equipped with ambient lighting, type-C USB ports, dual-zone climate control, a ventilated wireless smartphone charger and a specifically devised 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

In terms of safety and driver assistance, the Boreal conforms to level 2 autonomous driving by featuring Automatic Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centring Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Driver Attention Alert.

One engine, no electric assistance

Residing up front, and in a complete departure from the Bigster and Duster, the Boreal omits any form of electrification for its sole engine option, the Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol.

Paired as standard to a six-speed EDC transmission, the unit has, however, been tuned specifically for the markets it will be sold in.

As such, it will produce 102kW/240Nm in Turkey, 115kW/270Nm in Latin America and 120kW/270Nm in flex-fuel guise in Brazil.

Unlike the Bigster, the Boreal won’t be offered with all-wheel-drive, though it does get five driving modes, Eco, Comfort, Smart, Sport and MySense.

Not for us

Reportedly expected to have a price tag between R $200 000 (R645 379) and R $230 000 (R742 186) when it goes on-sale in Brazil, according to motor1.com Brazil, the Boreal has, so far, not been confirmed for South Africa as it will likely clash on price with the Symbioz Renault stated last year is under investigation for 2026.

As it stands, though, this is purely speculative and could change next year.

