Rock punishing new BF Goodrich KO3 A/T tyre grips into action

Successor to the hugely popular KO2 has been in development for a decade and designed so as to improve and better the credentials of its predecessor.

New KO3 is the result of a decade’s development as replacement for the K02. Picture: Charl Bosch

The task of tyre testing often takes on a unique challenge involving either a racetrack with a variety of high-performance sportscars and/or supercars, or a test track with specifically devised hindrances aimed at putting the tyre through its paces.

Unsurprisingly, not all new rubber focuses on high-performance tar driving. In the case of BF Goodrich’s new KO3 all-terrain tyre, the emphasis very much leans towards where the French-owned American brand has made its mark over more than five decades; off-road.

A decade in the making

The successor to the popular KO2, the KO3 is the result of a decade’s development work supposed to improve on and in some instances, edge out its predecessor.

ALSO READ: Transkei off-road plunge with General Tire a eye-opener

A tyre BFG addresses the challenge of driving on rocky surfaces, the drive involved the off-road courses of the Lion and Safari Park just over the North West border in a series of Isuzu D-Maxs, Toyota Hiluxs and Fortuners.

What has changed?

The latest if not the first BFG product to feature the brand’s CoreGard technology that consists of thicker rubber down to sidewalls supposed to prevent punctures, the K03’s other innovations include a new shoulder design, plus interlocking tread blocks designed to literally lock on to the terrain whether going slowly or at a quicker than normal pace.

Being an all-terrain tyre meant for all surfaces, added development has gone into on-tar performance, especially in the wet from a traction standpoint.

Extreme testing

Made out of a compound BF Goodrich parent company Michelin says equates to a longer lifespan regardless of the terrain it travels on, the first foray onto the course involved an incline littered with slippery stones and thick sand that quickly became rutted with each passing vehicle.

Before this, there was the descent into the quarry via an axle twister and a muddy patch supposed to showcase the tread blocks clearing the mud more efficiently than the K02.

With low range selected and the diff-lock engaged, the rented Hilux, complete with a manual gearbox, easily traversed the axle twister and forded the crossing without struggling.

The simple brief on the rocky sections of the route called for a direct drive over the sharpest rocks.

Presented with the first incline, the “accelerate-until-you-reach-the-top” method didn’t apply as halfway from the summit, we were instructed to come to a dead sport as a way of showing the interlocking design gripping without the vehicle sliding backwards.

This proved to be the case as the sign to stop saw the Hilux “sink” into the sand without starting a backwards trajectory.

Setting off facing the sky proved somewhat more difficult as the vehicle’s handbrake was playing up, which made a smooth climb to the top tricky.

KO3 has been optimised as a tyre capable of traversing rocky conditions without getting punctured.

Admittedly, this resulted in the test being thwarted as a roll-black proved unavoidable. Back at the bottom, the K03s gripped immediately without slip at the prod of the accelerator, seeing us to the top without incident.

This also applied to the second “down-up” section, albeit with a tight turn thrown in. Again, no lack of grip or slip prevailed as the Hilux easily made it up without losing traction.

The last sections were, however, the toughest as both involved razor-sharp rocks, branches, dongs and slippery stones.

In total, the KO3 will be made in 13 sizes to suit every vehicle.

Somewhat bullishly, it was deemed advisable to directly drive over the spikey bits where an otherwise instant puncture was guaranteed.

Settled behind the wheel of an automatic D-Max, the thought of the K03’s fetching blue naming script being damaged or getting stabbed by a rock proved uncalled for as it took each flex and slammed down at the sharpest point of each rock and branch without drama.

The final section with its sharp stones, replaced by offset dongs littered with unmovable rock that required direct driving over, also didn’t hamper the K03s as the D-Max emerged from the section without any damage or sounds of the tyre deflating.

Conclusion

As much as our doubts were prevalent when observing the terrain, the general consensus was that the decade-long development had been more than beneficial to the BF Goodrich K03.

An impressive dual-purpose tyre that shows its undoubted talent on the sandy and rocky stuff, its availability in 13 sizes for the first time means that whatever lies ahead, it is sure to impress without any nasty surprises.

NOW READ: WATCH: Continental launches SportContact 7 with a stern warning