New Audi RS3 Sedan compromises speed to become more playful

Still ahead of the Mercedes-AMG A45S, but the BMW M2 now the king of the drag strip.

The Audi RS3 was the compact performance car that set the benchmark for the BMW M and Mercedes-AMG to chase a few years ago. It was the first of the trio to break into previously unheard-of territory by doing a sub-four second 0 to 100km/h runs, while the rest were just breaking out of the fives.

So, what has changed since 2022 when the current generation Audi RS3 was launched? First, we will talk about the Audi and then get into where the competition has moved to. You now have wider fenders, revised front and rear bumpers, revised rear diffuser and larger exhaust tips, to go with a new lighting signature and grille sans RS badge.

Inside you will immediately notice the new Alcantara covered steering wheel that is now flat on the bottom and the top. Love it or hate it. It’s here to stay. You will also notice all the carbon fibre inlays, hence the Carbon Edition name. What you won’t immediately notice unless you took serious notes while driving the 2022 model, are revised RS displays and gauges.

More playful than before

But hitting the start button is what owning an Audi RS3 is all about. The iconic 2.5-litre, five-cylinder, TFSI engine remains as is with 294kW of power and 500Nm of torque that is driven down to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro system. What has been tweaked are the adaptive dampers and the diff that now allows for a more rear bias cornering. And a wider and rear track that allows for more mechanical grip.

All of this means that the 2025 Audi RS3 is substantially more playful and fun to drive compared to the old car. It has grip for days and you never feel overwhelmed. Or scared in BMW rear-wheel drive M talk. But is it quicker than the 2022 model? The short answer is no.

It’s that same old compromise. Make a car wider and better around a track with increased aero and it loses out in straight-line speed. This Audi RS3 Sedan ran a 4.07-second 0 to 100 km/h time compared to a time of 3.92 seconds in 2022. That’s less than a tenth of a second. Hardly noticeable, but what will be is that at the half-mile mark, this newer model is a full 9km/h down at 220km/h versus 229km/h. I personally am happy to take the more dynamic and improved handling over a bit of speed.

BMW rules the roost

Now, where has the competition got to since 2022? Well Mercedes-Benz have done nothing with their A 45 S AMG. It still makes 310kW of power and 500Nm of torque and this is good enough to get it to 100 km/h in 4.15 seconds. It’s BMW that have kept the power war boiling over by bringing more and more horsepower to the fight.

The BMW M2 started with 272kW and 500Nm. Then the M2 Competition put 302kW/550Nm on the table. The runout model M2 CS produced 331kW and 550Nm and a 0-100km/h time of 3.99. Right there with the Audi RS3 in performance terms despite being rear-wheel drive.

It has been the new generation BMW M2 now with 338kW/550Nm that has pulled away from the Audi RS3. This car with a change to a eight-speed torque converter box from a seven-speed DCT unit now blitzes the 0-100 km/h in a time of 3.86 seconds. And runs through the half-mile at 235km/h. Some 15km/h faster than the Audi RS3. This you will notice.

The BMW M2 is faster everywhere. But this is not a shoot-out. It’s not Audi vs BMW. It’s Audi vs Audi. This updated Audi RS3 at R1.6-million is better than the old car, and I would take the sedan if I had a young family or just wanted something a bit different to all the hatches and coupes out there.

