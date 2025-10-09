BMW celebrates SA heritage with 325iS and 333i Homage Editions

Only 33 of each model will be built and offered exclusively through online auction.

BMW has a very proud South African heritage, spearheaded by the likes of the locally built pair of E30s in 325iS and 333i guise.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series and 45th anniversary of the 333i, the German carmaker has approved a limited-run of 325iS and 333i Homage models. Like the originals, they are also only for the local market. Only 33 models will be made of each that will be available exclusively through an online auction starting on 21 October.

The 325is, also known as the “Gusheshe”, will be offered in four colours; Mineral White, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey and Fire Red.

Five manual BMW 333i models

The BMW 333i Homage Edition and will be built in five colours; Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, Zandvoort Blue and Fire Red. There will be an additional appeal in that five of the 33 BMW 333i models will have manual transmission.

“In South Africa we are very privileged to have produced cars with the level of global folklore the 325iS and 333i have achieved. They were produced for South Africa in South Africa and have become part of communities and local legend to the extent they are part of the country’s DNA. When a car is given a local name, you know it holds a special place in that society,” says Peter van Binsbergen, BMW Group South Africa CEO.

The BMW 325iS Homage features a carbon rear spoiler. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Unlike the E30 models, the new BMW 333i and 325iS will not be built locally. They will cbe sourced from at the BMW plant in Mexico where the 2 Series Coupe on which the Homage editions are based on, is manufactured. The BMW 2 Series Coupe is seen as a spiritual successor to the E30 classic due to its three-box proportions and compact dimensions.

No power uptick

The 325iS is based on the M240i xDrive coupe and the 333i on the M2. Both features the same power outputs as its donor models, but with lot goodies to celebrate the originals.

“When you look at our current product portfolio, these 2 Series models where the ones that resembles the original models the closest in terms of dimensions,” says Neo Sibeko, BMW 2 Series product manager.

“The M240i’s straight-six engine is one of the fiercest, making it perfect fit for a modern reiteration of the 325iS. And the standard M Performance Exhaust also adds to its appeal.

“The manual models of the 333i will he highly sought-after. But none of the 333i models will have a sunroof. They will all come standard with the M Drivers Pack that increases the top speed to 285km/h. This which means the car will have a carbon roof which don’t accommodate a sunroof structure.”

The BMW 333i Homage features quad exhaust pipes and Alpina wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Straight-six powerplants

The BMW 325iS Homage is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine. It sends 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque to all four wheels via eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The M240i ran a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 4.39 seconds during The Citizen Motoring’s test in 2022.

Over and above the donor model’s features, it gets double rear spoiler, heritage-style wheels, M Sport Pro package, M Sport seats, front splitter, armrest covered in Germany-sourced original second-generation Überkaro tartan upholstery, black door handles and commemorative plaque. It’s reserve price of R1 435 000 is R219 889 more than the M240i’s sticker.

The BMW 333i Homage’s 3.0-litre straight-six twin-turbo petrol mill sends 353kW/600Nm to the rear wheels. The automatic version features eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The six-speed manual produces 50Nm less torque. The M2 clocked a time of 3.86 seconds during our test in 2023.

Styling pays homage to original

Special features include Alpina wheels, 333i Homage decals, quad exhaust pipes, bespoke spoilers and front splitter, carbon bucket seats, armrest covered in Germany-source original second-generation Überkaro tartan upholstery and also a commemorative plaque. It’s reserve price of R1 960 000 is R378 666 and R389 012 more the manual and auto M3 respectively.

Note the original upholstery on the armrest inside the BMW325iS Homage. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The E30 325iS was built in 1990 and 1991 to meet strict Group N racing regulations. The local version also went beyond a specification upgrade and evolved into a high-performance icon with motorsport pedigree. Its 2.7-litre straight-six engine produced 155kW of power and 265 of torque.

E30 BMW 333i sought-after

Just over 200 units of the original BMW 333i were built from 1985 to 1987. It was Mzansi’s answer to the first M3, which was built in left-hand drive instead. Its 3.2-litre straight-six mill made 146kW/295Nm.

The E30 BMW 333i has subsequently become a sought-after collectable. A Henna Red 1987 model was auctioned off for R3.5-million earlier this year.

All the proceeds that BMW fetch over and above the reserve prices will be donated to charity.