Ford Ranger XLT just what you need for your virgin bakkie ride

Double cab can even entertain the children with dad jokes - what more do you need?

Being a South African male well into my forties, I find it slightly embarrassing to admit what I am about to say. I have never had the pleasure of driving a bakkie. Yes, you read correctly.

Now obviously I had ridden in one, but I have never sat behind the steering wheel in one. So when – on my annual family trip to the bushveld beauty of Dikhololo in the North West – I was offered the opportunity and I duly grabbed this chance with open arms.

This opportunity came in the shape of The Citizen Motoring‘s long-term Ford Ranger XLT double cab, which is a beautiful beast.

But as the time for my bakkie debut drew closer, the excitement started being replaced with a slight feeling of fear. Will I be able to handle the massive size of such a vehicle? How will I park this beast? What if she is too big to fit in my driveway?

Plain sailing

Don’t get me wrong, when I first climbed into the driver’s seat, I thought to myself: “you are in trouble here”. But as I pulled away, most of those feeling went away quite quicky. Yes, it is a big vehicle, but it really does not feel like one when you moving.

The cabin featured everything we needed to stay entertained. Picture: Supplied

Being no expert in motoring and test driving cars, I felt that the smooth six-speed automatic gearbox was right up there with some of the best I have driven. It was the kind of car that made you look forward to the journey as much as the destination.

The ride was smooth, the acceleration was extremely effortless. It held the road with a steady calm and the 125kW/440Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel offers a balanced blend of work and lifestyle utility, featuring a refined and comfortable cabin and modern tech.

Onboard entertainment

There’s a 10.1-inch centre touchscreen, powered by Ford’s latest SYNC 4A system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which seemlessly connected to all the important apps I needed straight from my phone.

My 11-year-old twins loved this feature and on more than occasion asked Google to tell us a joke and the voice of the lady duly obliged and threw up some dad jokes, which would make the corniest father proud of his work as a comedian.

Are we there yet? Picture: Clinton Jones

The final stretch to Dikhololo is anything from smooth tar, it’s gravel and dirt. A reminder that you’re leaving the city behind and stepping into nature. This was where the Ford Ranger truly came alive. Despite only being a 4×2, the wide tyres gripped firmly, and the raised ground clearance gave us the confidence to tackle uneven ground without hesitation.

Ford Ranger makes trip an epic one

When we finally rolled into Dikhololo, the Ranger gleamed in the bushveld surroundings, the front grill almost looked like it had a smile saying: “now this is where I belong”. Yes, Dikhololo was beautiful, but what made the holiday truly memorable was how we got there.

The Ranger didn’t just carry us; it became part of the adventure – strong, reliable, and ready for anything. This trip wasn’t just about reaching Dikhololo. It was about discovering what the Ranger XLT was built for: turning every drive into an experience worth remembering.

After eight months and 12 000km this trip was the final fling for out long-term XLT. But it will be swopped out for another Ford Ranger XLT sporting the newly-launched black styling pack.