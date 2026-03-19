Binder keeps one eye on weather as MotoGP returns to Brazil

Red Bull KTM man sixth in the premier class championship after solid start in Thailand.

Heavy weather could spoil MotoGP’s return to Brazil for the first time 22 years this weekend.

Torrential rain in city of Goiania flooded parts of the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna circuit, as well as its access tunnel, on Monday and Tuesday. It was reported that although the track itself does not appear to be at risk, more rain is expected before action gets underway on Friday.

It is the first time that Brazil is hosting a MotoGP event since Rio in 2004. The 3.84km Goiania circuit hosted MotoGP from 1987 to 1989 after which it moved to Interlagos in 1992. From there the race moved to Jacarepaguá from 1995 to 2004 and was called the Rio Grand Prix.

Solid start for Brad Binder

The Brazilian Grand Prix in the second stop on the 2026 calendar after the pipe-opener in Thailand three weeks ago. The Thailand MotoGP turned out to be quite a spectacle, with Pedro Acosta winning a sprint race for the first time and Marco Bezzecchi riding to a statement win from pole in the main race.

Red Bull KTM’s Acosta goes into Brazil as the title race leader on 32 points, followed by Bezzecchi (25), Raul Fernandez (23), Jorge Martin (18), Ai Ogura (17) and Brad Binder (13). Defending champion Marc Marquez (9) was forced to retire from the main race with a blown rear tyre and rim damage.

Binder made a solid start in Buriram, finishing sixth in the sprint race and seventh in the main race. The South African will also look to build on his form in as this season is crucial for future. His KTM’s contract runs out at the end of the season. He said that the first “five to eight races” will be of huge importance going forward.

Acosta on his way to Ducati?

According to the MotoGP rumour mill, Acosta will replace Pecco Bagnaia as Marquez’s factory Ducati team-mate in 2027. Bagnaia will then likely be on his way to Aprilia.

Ruché Moodley will be out to get his Moto3 season up and running in Brazil. The teenager finished 21st and out of the points in Thailand.

Both the MotoGP sprint and mains races start at 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Moto3 race gets underway at 5pm on Sunday.